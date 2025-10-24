Iesha Rox Spins ’90s Nostalgia into Seductive New Single 'Bop It'

I created a song that would be memorable and fun for everyone to listen to” — Iesha Rox

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bop it. Twist it. Pull it. A familiar chorus lures listeners in on a catchy new track by Iesha Rox. Through sexy nostalgia, the Cape Verdean artist is claiming her lane in a new era of R&B. “Bop It” is a high-energy anthem layered with sexual innuendos and quick-witted lyrics. The song takes the rhythmic pattern of the original '90s game and weaves it into dark basslines and tight production. The result is a bouncy trap record that lingers in your head long after the first listen.

“One of my favorite games growing up was ‘Bop It,’” Iesha shares. “I’ve seen it make a comeback recently, so I wanted to put a fun spin on it. I created a song that would be memorable and fun for everyone to listen to.”

Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Iesha Rox represents a new generation of artists blurring the lines of genre. Now based in Denver, she’s crafted a sound that blends R&B melody with hip-hop energy and pop precision. “Bop It” captures that fusion perfectly. Through every bar, Iesha showcases her knack for songwriting with crafty and mischievous lyrics.

“This record is not your classic R&B record,” she explains. “It has an extra bounce that caters to everyone, not just R&B lovers.”

An artist on the rise, “Bop It” represents a creative leap for Iesha. While her earlier work on songs like “Love vs. Duty” and “24 Hrs” leaned more heavily on the traditional soul of R&B, this latest release explores a more experimental edge and indulgence in her artistry.

“This project differs from my previous work,” Iesha says. “Not only in the beat and cadence of the record, but also because this record brings everyone back to their childhood memories. ‘Bop It’ will live rent-free in their minds.”

As her first release under her distribution deal with Orchard and Sony, “Bop It” marks a defining moment for Iesha Rox. She is stepping into her power with a track that’s fun, cheeky, and confident. Beneath the flirty concept lies sharp vocals and pristine production, defining a sound that is polished and industry-ready.

Set to dominate playlists, with “Bop It,” Iesha Rox is changing the rules of the game.



Follow Iesha Rox on Instagram and TikTok: @iesharox

“Bop It” is available on all major streaming platforms. Listen today!

