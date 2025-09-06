Award-Winning Artist Nardia Releases New Single 'Hold On'— A Stirring Anthem of Resilience

In true Nardia fashion, the song traverses emotional landscapes with cinematic grace balancing vulnerability and power.” — Nardia

LARA, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of her internationally acclaimed single “Is It You,” Australian artist Nardia returns with “Hold On”, a hauntingly beautiful and emotionally resonant track that explores the depths of pain, healing, and the unwavering strength of love.

Anchored by her signature raw and sultry vocals, “Hold On” blends contemporary R&B, Soul, and Jazz with lyrical poetry that cuts to the core. From whispered tones of sorrow to soaring melodic hope, the track is a gentle yet defiant call to those navigating grief, trauma, or inner battles — urging them to stay grounded in love.

In true Nardia fashion, the song traverses emotional landscapes with cinematic grace — balancing vulnerability and power. The production is subtle but evocative, allowing the lyrics and Nardia’s vocal strength to take centre stage.

With “Hold On,” Nardia continues her mission to turn pain into poetry and remind us that, even in the darkest moments, love is worth clinging to. Accompanying the single is a powerful music video featuring Izzy Lockett, a contemporary dancer who gives a raw, emotional performance as a young artist auditioning in front of judges — dancing for her life, her dreams, and her freedom. Her visceral movements mirror the song’s themes of vulnerability, survival, and the longing to be seen. The visual is a poignant reminder that sometimes the biggest battles are fought in silence — and that love, in all its forms, can be the lifeline.

Fresh off the back of a successful USA tour last July 2025, she recently earned a Top 5 spot at the 2025 International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January — standing out as the only female artist to reach the finals among 400 acts. She is now under consideration for a Grammy Award, marking an extraordinary new chapter in her career.

Known for her raw, sultry vocals infused with R&B, Blues, Soul, and Jazz, she captivates audiences with breathtaking intensity and musical prowess. Her latest single, Is It You (produced by Choi Records and Mat Robb), is now being distributed worldwide, marking the first release from her highly anticipated R&B album, Own Every Scar. This soulful track sets the tone for what promises to be her most powerful work yet.

Nardia has captivated audiences across Australia and internationally, hitting #2 on the Urban Influencer R&B soul charts and supporting legends like Russell Morris and Tex Perkins. She was invited to perform in the VIP lounges for Beyoncé and Adele’s Australian tours, delivering soulful sets for their fans.

A dynamic performer, she starred in the sold-out Eulogy for a Genius, a Ray Charles tribute, and leads her own Etta James & BB King show with Jimi Hocking (The Screaming Jets). She also fronts Rambal, whose album went to #1 on the Australian Blues & Roots charts and earned a Chain Award.

As an artist, Nardia’s mission is to empower people to embrace their imperfections, overcome adversity, and find strength in their own stories. She isn’t just making music—she’s building a movement, uniting people through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and a timeless sound.

Her upcoming album, Own Every Scar, is set for release toward the end of the year, further cementing her presence as a force in contemporary R&B.

