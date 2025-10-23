The Drug Enforcement Administration and Law Enforcement Partners Team Up for the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PORTLAND, Ore.— On Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in collaboration with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners across the United States, will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For sixteen years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 18 collection sites in Oregon

“Take Back Day provides a safe and anonymous way to properly dispose of expired or unused prescription medications,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “Unused prescription medication in the home pose serious risks of misuse, addiction, and overdose. We encourage all community members to participate and help reduce the potential for abuse and addiction in our communities.”

“All too often, drug abuse starts with prescription pills in the family medicine cabinet,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers an easy way to rid your home of these unwanted and potentially dangerous medicines before they can harm your children or grandchildren. Drop off your unneeded medicine this Saturday and take a step to keep your family safe from drug harm.”

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 19.8 million pounds (10,000 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.