Noel Gallagher’s Red Gibson Sells for $382.5K as Propstore Hits Nearly $2.2M in Day 1 of Music Memorabilia Live Auction

NOEL GALLAGHER’S RED GIBSON GUITAR STRIKES A HIGH NOTE SELLING FOR $382,536, AS PROPSTORE HITS $2.1 MILLION ON DAY 1 SALES AT ITS MUSIC MEMORABILIA AUCTION.

The record-breaking sale of Noel Gallagher’s red Gibson guitar not only set a new benchmark for an Oasis instrument but also marked the highest total ever achieved for Oasis memorabilia worldwide. ” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Specialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment and music memorabilia auction houses, has revealed outstanding results from Day 1 of its London Music Memorabilia Live Auction, held on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Over 400 lots of rare instruments, handwritten lyrics, stage-used pieces and iconic personal artefacts crossed the block, achieving a Day 1 total of $2,199,780 (including buyer’s premium).The highlight of the sale was Noel Gallagher’s cherry red Gibson ES-355 guitar, famously damaged during Oasis’s final concert before their split, in Paris in 2009, which achieved $382,536 including buyer’s premium. Played extensively throughout the band’s defining years, the instrument drew intense international bidding from collectors and fans alike. This milestone helped make Propstore’s event the highest-grossing auction of Oasis memorabilia ever held, with more iconic Oasis pieces still to come as Day 2 of the sale gets underway.Notable sales from Thursday, day one of Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):– OASIS: NOEL GALLAGHER Noel Gallagher’s 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355 Guitar, damaged by Liam Gallagher the night Oasis broke up Sold For: $382,536 incl bp– BANKSY Think Tank Original Graffiti Artwork by Banksy Sold For: $141,372 incl bp– ELVIS PRESLEY Elvis Presley’s Original Pair of Worn Grand Prix Sunglasses Sold For: $99,792 incl bp– OASIS Complete Collection of Noel Gallagher Handwritten Lyrics for Every Song on All Seven Oasis Studio Albums Sold For: $99,792 incl bp– MICHAEL JACKSON Michael Jackson’s "Smooth Criminal" Music Video White Fedora Sold For: $66,528 incl bp– OASIS Noel Gallagher's Screen-and-Photo-Matched Owned Guild JF55-12 String Acoustic Guitar played during Oasis: Live by the Sea, "Whatever" music video, TV performances and album recordings Sold For: $66,528 incl bp– OASIS (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Tour Stage Backdrop Sold For: $41,580 incl bp– THE BEATLES John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr-Autographed Swedish Tour 1963 Poster Sold For: $41,580 incl bp– JIMI HENDRIX Jimi Hendrix Handwritten Working Lyrics for "Straight Ahead" Sold For: $54,054 incl bp– QUEEN Freddie Mercury Owned Kimono Sold for: $13,505 incl. bp– DAVID BOWIE David Bowie Handwritten and Signed Letter to John Peel Sold For: $9,979 incl bpMark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on day one of the auction: “Day 1 delivered some truly exceptional results. The record-breaking sale of Noel Gallagher’s red Gibson guitar not only set a new benchmark for an Oasis instrument but also marked the highest total ever achieved for Oasis memorabilia worldwide. It’s an incredible start for Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction, and we’re excited to see what Day 2 will bring.”Day 2 (today Friday, October 24) will be an online-only Oasis celebration, offering over 170 lots of memorabilia from one of Britain’s best-loved Britpop bands, marking their monumental world tour return this year. Bidding will commence at 3:00 PM (BST) / 7:00 AM (PDT). Interested participants can place bids online only: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/catalog/id/487 # # #Notes to Editors:*all prices reported include Buyer’s PremiumFor further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comDay 2 of the sale are open for registration and online bidding here: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/catalog/id/487 Images are available in the following link (please copy and paste URL):Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0y6ngkbaf70xigpmcz3nw/APqqDmIcsEgMmoIFn9eTGpk?rlkey=hnsvfc7sedbfiqzohq8zcuvii&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

