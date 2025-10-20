PIECE OF BEATLEMANIA: RARE BEATLES ITEMS HIT THE AUCTION BLOCK IN PROPSTORE’S $4 MILLION MUSIC AUCTION

John Lennon's Tinted Prescription "Lost Weekend" Glasses Swedish Tour 1963 concert poster signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr

Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place this week, October 23–24, will feature a once-in-a-generation collection of nearly 50 Beatles lots.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place this week, October 23–24, will feature a once-in-a-generation collection of nearly 50 Beatles lots, including autographed posters, handwritten lyrics, and more, tracing the band’s journey from their Liverpool beginnings to global superstardom. Part of a sale of more than 550 pieces of music history, the Beatles collection alone is estimated at above $396,000.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:A highlight of the collection is a Swedish Tour 1963 concert poster signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The Beatles’ October 1963 visit to Sweden marked one of their first major international tours, just months before Beatlemania swept the world. Supported by local act Trio me’ Bumba, the band signed the poster for the group’s bandleader, who kept it for decades. Signed at a key moment in their rise to fame, it carries an estimate of $33,000 – $66,000.Another standout is an American sleeve for the 1968 album The Beatles (The White Album), signed by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Considered one of their finest works, it marked both a creative high point and a turning chapter for the group. Ranked tenth on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” this signed example is estimated at $26,400 – $52,800.Also featured is a rare Vol. 1 No. 13 issue of Mersey Beat, dated January 4–18, 1962, which includes one of the earliest photographs of the band with Pete Best, taken by Albert Marrion. Founded by Bill Harry, a classmate of Lennon’s, Mersey Beat became the key voice of Liverpool’s music scene. This highly desirable issue features the headline “Beatles Top Poll!” and adverts for Brian Epstein’s NEMS and Cavern Club shows. With few surviving copies, it carries a pre-sale estimate of $13,200 – $26,400.OTHER HIGHLIGHTS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER:– John Lennon’s Tinted Prescription “Lost Weekend” Glasses est. $198,000 – $396,000– John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr-Autographed Swedish Tour 1963 Poster est. $33,000 – $66,000– Shroud of Tourin Artwork Autographed by John Lennon with Hand-Annotations and Illustrations, 1966 est. $33,000 – $66,000– John Lennon and Paul McCartney-Autographed "White Album" est. $26,400 – $52,800– George Harrison Handwritten “All Of Me” Lyrics est. $13,200 – $26,400– George Martin Handwritten Sheet Music For "When I'm Sixty-Four", 1966 est. $13,200 – $26,400– Vol. 1 No. 13 Issue of Mersey Beat Newspaper, 1962 est. $13,200 – $26,400– Dezo Hoffman Photo Autographed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr est. $10,560 – $21,120– Cleveland Stadium Concert Poster, 1966 est. $6,600 – $13,200– John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison-Autographed "Penny Lane" Music Video Krug Champagne Bottle, 1967 est. $6,600 – $13,200– Limited Edition Abbey Road Studio Two Original Brick est. $2,640 – $5,280– Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr-Autographed Beatles Promotional Photograph est. $1,320 – $2,640– Set of 77 First Issues of The Beatles Monthly Book Magazines est. $660 – $1,320– Framed Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Album Cover Photograph Autographed by George Martin est. $396 – $792The two-day Music Memorabilia Auction will begin at 7:00 AM PDT each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Cumberland Hotel on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The second day, on Friday, October 24, 2025, will be an online-only Oasis celebration, offering over 170 lots of memorabilia from one of Britain’s best-loved Britpop bands, marking their monumental world tour return this year. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Registration is now open, and the full catalogue is available to view and bid on at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: “From Cavern Club to the world stage, The Beatles’ influence on music and culture is unparalleled, and their legacy continues to resonate with collectors globally. This meticulously curated collection traces the band’s remarkable journey—from Liverpool’s local heroes to international icons—through items of verified provenance, including autographed posters, handwritten lyrics, and other artifacts that capture defining moments in their career. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

