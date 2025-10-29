Rhonda Vetere, Global Tech Leader & Endurance Athlete, Named CEO of TRU47® Following Rye Strategic Partners' Acquisition
Newly appointed CEO of TRU47®, Rhonda Vetere, will lead the brand into its next era of growth and solidify its position as a trusted wellness authority for a global audience prioritizing health, purity, and performance.
Rye Strategic Partners, LLC, the parent company of The TRU47® Group, LLC, announces the acquisition of TRU47®, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer wellness lifestyle brand.
Vetere’s Appointment Signals Rye Strategic Partners' High-Performance Strategy to Scale Wellness Lifestyle Brand Acquisition
Strategic Vision and AI-Driven Growth Engine
Vetere’s appointment is the cornerstone of RSP’s plan to aggressively scale the brand. She brings a powerful combination of decades of high-performance corporate leadership in global technology and beauty sectors, fused with a deep, lived commitment to world-class wellness. TRU47®, known for innovative silver-infused products offering solutions for EMF protection, grounding, and holistic health, is now poised to redefine the wellness market through this strategic acquisition and leadership transition.
To fuel TRU47®’s accelerated growth, RSP will integrate its AI and analytics partners, Echelon Data Labs and SMH Analytics, both leaders in advanced data intelligence and predictive modeling. Together, these firms will deploy proprietary AI models, transforming how TRU47® identifies, engages, and retains its customers. Leveraging next-generation behavioral analytics, the partnership will deliver unmatched precision in understanding consumer intent, optimizing omnichannel engagement, and informing product innovation in real time.
"We’re excited to deploy our elite AI models and data science capabilities in partnership with Rye Strategic Partners and TRU47®,” said Sam Hocking, CEO of Echelon Data Labs and SMH Analytics. “Our mission is to connect the right customers with the right products at the right time, while dramatically reducing the cost of customer acquisition and increasing long-term profitability. By combining TRU47’s product integrity with our predictive intelligence engine, we’re setting a new standard for how technology can accelerate brand growth and operational efficiency.” This data-driven foundation positions TRU47® to scale efficiently and to deepen customer loyalty by anticipating and meeting wellness lifestyle needs through personalized, AI-powered insights.
Leadership Perspectives
“This acquisition represents a pivotal entry for RSP into the vast global wellness market,” said Edward A. Bugniazet, CEO and Founder of Rye Strategic Partners. Bugniazet continues, “TRU47’s Founder, Sharon Whiteley, built the company on a foundation of innovation and integrity, creating a brand that directly meets the modern consumer demand for scientifically validated, groundbreaking wellness products. We're honored to carry forward her vision and to have a leader of Rhonda Vetere’s caliber steer the brand into its next chapter of accelerated growth."
“My professional life is dedicated to scaling innovative platforms, and my personal life is rooted in elite wellness. TRU47 is the perfect intersection of these two worlds,” said Rhonda Vetere, the new CEO of TRU47®. “The demand for scientifically validated non-toxic products is not a trend; it's a fundamental shift in consumer behavior toward a wellness lifestyle. I'm thrilled to lead this brand into its next era of growth and solidify its position as a trusted wellness authority for a global audience that increasingly prioritizes health, purity, and performance.”
TRU47® was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur, thought leader, and four-time published author Sharon Whiteley. It offers a curated collection of products that harness silver's scientifically supported antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, as well as grounding/earthing, EMF protection, and sleepwear. Whiteley will remain a champion of the brand as Chief Grounding Officer for the coming months.
“TRU47 has earned customer loyalty by consistently delivering high-integrity wellness products,” said Whiteley. “I'm delighted to see the brand I built continue its mission.”
Future Growth Blueprint
The acquisition equips TRU47® with RSP’s operational infrastructure, strategic resources, and global network to accelerate growth. The new leadership team at The TRU47® Group will propel TRU47® into a full-spectrum premium wellness lifestyle brand, focusing on the power of silver, and is built upon four core lifestyle pillars: Health & Wellness, Beauty, Active, and Travel.
An omnichannel growth strategy is already underway, including brand refinement, product innovation, international expansion, and strategic partnerships. A full brand relaunch is scheduled for early 2026.
About Rye Strategic Partners, LLC: A strategic advisory and business acceleration firm, RSP identifies and invests in emerging growth companies with high potential by providing capital, operational, brand, marketing expertise, and a network to scale and achieve rapid market leadership. RSP is the parent company of The TRU47® Group, LLC, the operating entity for TRU47®, which maintains an excellent reputation for curating best-in-class products that harness the scientifically validated antimicrobial benefits and properties of silver. Its collections span apparel, travel accessories, home goods, EMF protection, grounding products, and chemical-free sanitizing solutions. As a subsidiary of RSP, The TRU47® Group will leverage its parent firm's market-acceleration resources to scale its unique wellness lifestyle brand and achieve rapid growth. Echelon Data Labs and SMH Analytics are strategic partners of RSP.
Learn more: ryestrategicpartners.com and TRU47.com.
About Rhonda Vetere: As a proven force for good and a renowned change-maker, Rhonda Vetere is a global C-suite technology executive, two-time author, and World Record Holder, often referred to as a “Corporate Athlete.” She embraces a life of wellness, which aligns with TRU47®'s ethos, making her the perfect person to helm the all-new TRU47®. Named one of the most powerful women in technology three years running, Rhonda applies her deep expertise in digital transformation and crisis leadership. She has spearheaded global initiatives for firms including The Estée Lauder Companies and JPMorgan Chase and has served as a board member for Laureus Sport for Good. Vetere has overseen 23 M&A transactions, all with the goal of accelerating growth and doubling the bottom line for companies worldwide. A dedicated STEM Ambassador and endurance athlete, she embodies a model of action and empowerment, whether she is managing global teams, racing in back-to-back IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships, or mentoring the next generation of leaders.
Learn more: rhondavetere.com.
