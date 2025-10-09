Procyon Selected as Inaugural Partner in Launch of Rye Strategic Partners Advisor Concierge Network™
Procyon is a nationally recognized, full-service financial firm and is Rye Strategic Partners inaugural Wealth Team partner in its Advisor Concierge Network™.
Through its Advisor Concierge Network™, Rye Strategic Partners connects high-caliber advisors to its inaugural Wealth Team partner, Procyon.
This collaboration, facilitated through the Advisor Concierge Network™, is designed to help Advisors accelerate their business growth, expand assets under management (AUM), and elevate client service through advanced technology and robust operational support.
“We have known the senior leadership at Procyon for more than 20 years,” said Mark Bronzo, Rye Strategic Partners’ Chief Strategist and Head of the RSP Advisor Concierge Network™. “The level of trust gives us complete confidence acting as a growth catalyst when making introductions through our Advisor Concierge Network™. Procyon is a first-class organization with a true focus on client service, accelerated team growth, and shared success.”
The majority of RIA practices today face significant challenges in gaining new clients while managing the rising costs of operations and compliance. Procyon’s best-in-class platform addresses this head-on by combining advanced technology, comprehensive financial planning, institutional consulting, and retirement and benefits solutions. This holistic approach reduces costs, streamlines processes, and enables advisors to focus on what matters most: building lasting client relationships.
Edward A. Bugniazet, CEO and Founder of Rye Strategic Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “I was truly blown away by the Procyon team and the way they leverage technology to help RIAs and Wealth Teams not only grow their client base but transform the client experience. Phil Fiore has that special sauce, with over 30 years of experience and an unmatched passion for this industry. He brings a level of leadership and vision that is rare. Launching our Advisor Concierge Network™ with Procyon as our key partner represents a unique opportunity for firms that want to take their business to the next level while becoming part of something bigger than just a book of business.”
Phil Fiore, CEO of Procyon, added, "We are honored to be the inaugural partner for the Rye Strategic Partners Advisor Concierge Network™. RSP’s deep industry relationships and meticulous vetting process ensure that we are connected with advisors who share our commitment to growth, innovation, and a client-first culture. Our platform is designed to empower advisors, providing advanced technology, deep planning capabilities, retirement and benefits expertise, and institutional resources to help them thrive. This collaboration isn't just about growth; it's about building a stronger future for the advisory community together, and we are excited to welcome the talented teams RSP introduces to us.”
Through the RSP Advisor Concierge Network™, select RIAs and Wealth Teams will be introduced to Procyon, gaining access to a best-in-class platform including:
● Secure, seamless advanced technology provides easy access for both advisors and clients from virtually any device.
● Comprehensive onboarding support ensures a smooth and efficient transition.
● Targeted business development strategies, including outbound campaigns to attract high-value prospective clients.
● Ongoing coaching and growth support designed to help Wealth Teams continuously thrive.
This opportunity is not for teams seeking a one-time transaction, but for those committed to long-term growth, collaboration, and shared ownership in a firm that values innovation and client excellence.
For RIAs, Financial Advisors, and Wealth Advisors interested in exploring how the RSP Advisor Concierge Network™ can help take their business to new heights, contact Rye Strategic Partners for a confidential introduction.
About Rye Strategic Partners:
Rye Strategic Partners, LLC is a NY-based strategic advisory and capital formation firm specializing in business growth initiatives for emerging companies. Through its Advisor Concierge Network™, RSP connects high-caliber advisors to its inaugural Wealth Team partner, Procyon. For more information, visit https://ryestrategicpartners.com/
About Procyon:
Procyon is an independent registered investment advisor with a dual focus on retirement plan/participants and private clients. With offices in Connecticut, NYC, Long Island, Tennessee, and Maryland, the firm manages about $8 billion in client assets.
As a private wealth advisor, Procyon helps high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners identify and implement effective financial strategies for managing their investments and achieving their family’s financial goals.
On the institutional side, the firm helps companies and organizations design, manage, and enhance their retirement and health plan offerings while also educating plan participants on how to effectively prepare for their retirement. For more information, visit https://procyon.net/
