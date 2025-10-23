A Million Thanks® Joins Topeka Scarecrows Veterans Appreciation Night With Letter-Writing Station

Fans can write letters to active-duty service members and veterans during the Topeka Scarecrows’ Veterans Appreciation Night on Nov. 1.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Million Thanks® will join the Topeka Scarecrows for Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday, November 1, at the Stormont Vail Events Center to provide a live, hands-on volunteer opportunity for fans to thank America’s heroes.

Throughout the evening, attendees can stop by the A Million Thanks® letter-writing station to handwrite messages of gratitude and encouragement to active-duty service members and veterans. Each letter collected will be sent through the organization’s national network, delivering words of hope and appreciation to those who serve.

The Topeka Scarecrows are hosting Veterans Appreciation Night to honor local heroes, recognizing their service and sacrifice both on and off the ice. The addition of the A Million Thanks® letter writing program gives fans a simple, heartfelt way to participate in the celebration and directly contribute to supporting the military community.

“This event reflects the power of community engagement,” said Michele Holley, Executive Director of A Million Thanks®. “We’re honored to join the Scarecrows in creating a space where fans can pause, reflect, and write something that truly makes a difference.”

Fans of all ages are encouraged to visit the letter-writing station before or during the game. Supplies will be provided, and every note written will help deliver hope—one letter at a time.

For more information about starting a letter-writing campaign or volunteering with A Million Thanks®, visit amillionthanks.org

A Million Thanks® is a military-benefit nonprofit focused on morale, connection, and emotional wellness within the military community. Through our national letter-writing network, our organization distributes millions of handwritten messages of gratitude to active-duty service members and veterans across the globe, reinforcing a sense of value, belonging, and purpose.

Since 2004, AMT has supported more than 21 million service members and veterans worldwide with handwritten letters of appreciation.

Learn more at www.amillionthanks.org.

