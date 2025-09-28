End of Watch Memorial Tee™ Honors Veterans Lost to Suicide - Name Submissions Now Open

End of Watch Memorial Tee™

Submit the name of a veteran lost to suicide. Every name printed on the End of Watch Tee ensures they are seen, remembered, and never forgotten. ⸻

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran suicide claims thousands of lives each year—lives that often go unrecognized. The Say His Name Foundation is confronting that silence with a powerful tribute: the End of Watch Memorial Tee™, honoring veterans who have died by suicide by printing their names on a shirt designed to spark conversation and save lives.

Submissions are now open for families and friends to memorialize a veteran lost to suicide. Each name will be printed with dignity and purpose—ensuring they are seen, spoken, and remembered.

It is said that we die two deaths—the first when our body takes its last breath, and the second when our name is spoken for the last time. Nominate a veteran to be honored on the End of Watch Memorial Tee. Every name has a story; every story ended too soon.

Whether they served in combat or at home, every name represents a life that mattered. A story that ended too soon. A reminder of the battles fought after the uniform came off.

This is more than a memorial—it’s a movement. Every shirt purchased funds a free crisis kit for a veteran in need, filled with practical tools for safety, hope, and connection.

To submit a name or learn more, visit https://dylanholley.org/endofwatchtee/

