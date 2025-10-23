Schaeffer's Oil upgrades gasoline engine oils to API SQ with improved performance, new products and branding

Schaeffer's now offers four typs of gasoline engine oils in a variety of grades.

Schaeffer's Oil has upgraded its engine oil lineup by updating its gasoline engine oils to API SQ and adding oils for hybrid engines and high mileage engines.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants, the country's oldest lubricant manufacturer, has upgraded its engine oil lineup by updating its gasoline engine oils to the latest specification, API SQ, and adding oils for hybrid engines and high mileage engines.

SynShield® Gasoline Oils focus on engine performance and longevity. With four types of oil to choose from in various grades, customers get the Schaeffer protection they depend on in an oil formulated based on their engine's operating conditions.

SynShield® All Performance Full Synthetic 5W-30, 5W-20 & 0W-20: For use in new and high-mileage engines driving in all conditions. It delivers reliable protection and durability throughout the engine's life and features enhanced detergency, wear additives, and exceptional oxidation stability. This is the oil for customers who were using Schaeffer’s 9003D, 9004 or 9005 Supreme 9000™ Full Synthetic.

SynShield® Classic Performance Synthetic Plus 5W-30 & 10W-30: Ideal for engines that need reliable performance but don't require a full synthetic oil. It features our proprietary friction modifiers to reduce wear, and its superior detergency additives keep engines clean. This is the oil for customers who were using Schaeffer’s 701 or 703 Supreme 7000™ Synthetic Plus.

SynShield® Flex Performance Hybrid Full Synthetic 5W-30 & 0W-20: For hybrid vehicles that experience unique engine stress from start-and-stop driving conditions. It offers strong moisture control to maintain engine protection and reduce corrosion while keeping the engine exceptionally clean from deposit buildup.

SynShield® High Mileage Performance Full Synthetic 5W-30: Features enhanced anti-wear additives to protect engines with 75,000+ miles and is especially ideal for those switching to Schaeffer's Oil for better performance. It delivers superior engine cleanliness and oxidation control.

“Vehicle owners have more choices in what they drive, and more are owning their vehicles longer. Preserving engine durability is key, and using a high-quality engine oil is the way to achieve that,” said Karen Wright, director of product technology for Schaeffer. “Our SynShield® Oils support the different driving conditions engines face, whether it's a high-mileage workhorse or a hybrid engine that needs moisture protection. Each oil type is its own formula based on what the engine needs.”

The API SQ standards place further emphasis on how the oil performs as it ages, particularly in the areas of fuel economy, deposit control and low-speed, pre-ignition (LSPI) wear protection.

“The longer the oil can maintain its effectiveness during the drain interval, the better it is for the engine's performance and durability,” said Wright. “Schaeffer's engine oils are known for their ability to reduce friction and wear and resist breaking down over longer periods. The quality of our antioxidants and synthetic base oils allows our products to withstand higher temperatures and driving conditions.”

SynShield® Gasoline Oils are licensed as API SQ, ILSAC GF-7A and are backwards compatible with API SP/ILSAC GF-6A.

SynShield® Gasoline Oils replace Schaeffer's Supreme 7000 and 9000 brands of gasoline oils. The names are more descriptive of the ways customers put their vehicles to work, and the label designs make it easier to select the right oil for the application.

“As we improved what our products do, we enhanced the look of our labels to align with the oils' performance,” said Dawn Cross, branding and marketing director for Schaeffer. “SynShield® Gasoline Oils are available in our distinctive red bottles, and the new branding, improved performance and oils for hybrids and high mileage engines allow us to continue taking care of our customers' engines.”

SynShield® Gasoline Oils are now available through Schaeffer's factory-direct reps and through Schaeffer-partnered retailers.

