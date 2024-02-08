Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. completes asset acquisition deal with Hicks Oils’ lubricant business, guarantees jobs

Schaeffer’s engine oils, greases, hydraulic fluids, gear lubes and other specialty lubricants are manufactured in the United States under the brand name Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants.

St. Louis-based Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. announced the acquisition of Hicks Oils’ Du Quoin, Illinois, lubricant manufacturing and packaging facility.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis-based Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. today announced the acquisition of Hicks Oils’ Du Quoin, Illinois, lubricant manufacturing and packaging facility. This acquisition allows Schaeffer to add capacity for growth and redundancy to existing manufacturing facilities.

“Schaeffer has steadily grown over the last 25 years. We have strong customer relationships. Expansion is essential for us,” said Jim Carroll, executive vice president of strategic expansion and product technology for Schaeffer. “Having a plant located in another city ensures we can avoid production disruptions, and buying a plant already fitted for lubricant manufacturing gives us an immediate boost to the number of pounds we can produce.”

The Du Quoin plant and associates will continue operating as before, with Schaeffer supporting its customer base. “We’re ready to serve those customers who have depended on Hicks Oils, and we welcome them to Schaeffer,” said Carroll.

The deal also allows Schaeffer to increase its manufacturing staff. “Schaeffer will retain all employees working at the Du Quoin plant,” said Carroll. “They have valuable manufacturing skills and experience to ensure quality and reliable production.”

About Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.

Founded in 1839, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. is a sixth-generation, family-owned company that delivers the right solution to every lubrication challenge. Schaeffer’s products provide strong equipment durability and fuel economy benefits, allowing customers to maximize their equipment’s efficiency and expand profit margins.

Schaeffer’s engine oils, greases, hydraulic fluids, gear lubes and other specialty lubricants are manufactured in the United States under the brand name Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants.