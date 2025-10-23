QuickFitting Partners with Grainger to Distribute SurePress Fittings

SurePress is the only copper press fitting on the market that confirms a proper connection from any angle.

SurePress fittings with patented visual indication now available through Grainger.com and branch locations

Partnering with Grainger represents a strategic milestone for QuickFitting.” — Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing & Product Management at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting , a leading innovator in flame-free plumbing and HVAC technologies, announced today that its flagship product line, SurePress press fittings, is now available nationwide through W.W. Grainger, Inc., one of North America’s largest industrial and MRO distributors. With approximately 250 branches and distribution centers serving 4.5 million customers across commercial, industrial, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, Grainger provides QuickFitting with immediate access to the professionals who need advanced flame-free solutions most.Designed to streamline installation and reduce callbacks, SurePress is the only copper press fitting on the market featuring 360-degree indicator windows that confirm a proper connection from any angle. Green indication fills windows once pressed, confirming a successful seal. This allows installers and inspectors to quickly identify if a fitting has been pressed prior to pressure testing.SurePress fittings are compatible with V-profile jaws from leading hydraulic press tool brands, and require no flame, solder or glue. This makes them an ideal solution for both new construction and retrofits in environments where open flames are an issue or inspection times are tight. The system’s intuitive, visual feedback reduces rework, helps catch missed presses before they become leaks, and builds greater confidence at every step of the job.“Partnering with Grainger represents a strategic milestone for QuickFitting,” said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing & Product Management at QuickFitting. “Grainger serves professionals who demand reliability, safety and speed on every job. SurePress aligns perfectly with that standard because it delivers verified performance without the guesswork of traditional methods.”Grainger customers can now source SurePress fittings through Grainger.com, via eProcurement platforms or at local Grainger branches.

