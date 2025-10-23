QuickFitting Partners with Grainger to Distribute SurePress Fittings
SurePress fittings with patented visual indication now available through Grainger.com and branch locations
Designed to streamline installation and reduce callbacks, SurePress is the only copper press fitting on the market featuring 360-degree indicator windows that confirm a proper connection from any angle. Green indication fills windows once pressed, confirming a successful seal. This allows installers and inspectors to quickly identify if a fitting has been pressed prior to pressure testing.
SurePress fittings are compatible with V-profile jaws from leading hydraulic press tool brands, and require no flame, solder or glue. This makes them an ideal solution for both new construction and retrofits in environments where open flames are an issue or inspection times are tight. The system’s intuitive, visual feedback reduces rework, helps catch missed presses before they become leaks, and builds greater confidence at every step of the job.
“Partnering with Grainger represents a strategic milestone for QuickFitting,” said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing & Product Management at QuickFitting. “Grainger serves professionals who demand reliability, safety and speed on every job. SurePress aligns perfectly with that standard because it delivers verified performance without the guesswork of traditional methods.”
Grainger customers can now source SurePress fittings through Grainger.com, via eProcurement platforms or at local Grainger branches.
