Early Opening of Watkins Glen State Park for NASCAR Fans

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is opening camping season early at Watkins Glen State Park next spring to welcome race fans to the Finger Lakes. The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race rolls in for Mother’s Day weekend, a shift from its traditional August date.

“Welcoming NASCAR back to New York’s famous Watkins Glen International Raceway means so much to the state and the region,” Governor Hochul said. “In preparation, we are opening Watkins Glen State Park to campers for the Mother’s Day weekend festivities. We are excited to have thousands of visitors revving their engines to the area for three national races at the famed road course.”

The race entitled “Go Bowling at the Glen” is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2026, Mother's Day. This move on the calendar, up from the traditional August date, helps distribute the road course races more evenly throughout the season. The event will feature all three national series May 8-10 around the 2.45-mile circuit.

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “NASCAR’s rolling road trip is making an early stop in New York State and Watkins Glen State Park is ready to help welcome the action. This will be the start of a big season of tourism and outdoor recreation for Watkins Glen State Park. Thanks to our team in the Finger Lakes Region for the planning and preparation of all that comes with a Watkins Glen racing weekend.”

Watkins Glen State Park will now open two of its camping loops, approximately 100 electric sites, from May 8-10. The rest of the camping area will open as normal the following weekend. Reservations can be made beginning Monday, October 27 at 9 a.m. Available sites are expected to be filled quickly. Visit the Reserve America page on the NYS Parks website or call toll free 1-800-456-CAMP.

Watkins Glen International President Dawn Burlew said, “Race fans flock to the greater Watkins Glen area, not only for the exciting on-track action, but also for the beauty and natural wonder of the region. We appreciate that Watkins Glen State Park will be opening their 2026 season early to welcome fans coming for the NASCAR race weekend, May 8-10. This will allow fans and race teams the opportunity to truly enjoy all that Watkins Glen has to offer during their visit.”

Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nigar Hale said, “Our hats are off to the Watkins Glen State Park – as this is a fabulous example of the Chamber’s trust and confidence in the State Park’s response to NASCAR’s schedule change. We applaud their early preparation and attention to opening the Campground at this Springtime juncture, understanding the importance of making sure our NASCAR audience will have an opportunity to explore our natural wonder.”

The NASCAR race weekend again plays host to the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Below are the dates of the 2026 NASCAR races at Watkins Glen International:

Friday, May 8 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

Saturday, May 9 – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Mission 200 at The Glen

Sunday, May 10 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.