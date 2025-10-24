Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul and Elected Officials Rally in Support of Attorney General Letitia James

This evening, Governor Kathy Hochul spoke passionately at a rally in support of Attorney General Letitia James denouncing her arraignment which is scheduled for tomorrow morning. Governor Hochul was joined by elected officials, labor leaders and community activists who stood in solidarity with AG James.

Yes, we are on fire. We are fiery New Yorkers who are here to keep the flame burning for our sister Tish James.

At precisely 11:00 AM tomorrow morning, our duly elected Attorney General Tish James will walk into a courtroom, not to pursue justice as she has countless times on behalf of our great State. But to be subjected to a gross injustice – the culmination of one man's revenge tour, and that man is Donald Trump.

And he came to our city, and Tish James brought him to justice, and now he is destroying our system of justice to take her down. But that will not happen, my friends, because she above all is a New Yorker. She is the heart of a lioness. She is tough and she will withstand. We gather here in solidarity, our elected leaders, labor leaders, community activists, all of you who care deeply about protecting what we care so much about in this country. And that is our democracy and our system of justice. So tonight it is under attack, but we stand tonight in solidarity with Tish James. And in so doing, we stand in solidarity with democracy because we will not let it slip away under our watch — not now, not ever.

Because my question is this, if they can do this to an Attorney General of a state like New York, heaven help the rest of us. Because they can come after anyone, and they're coming after people. They're coming after people on Canal Street, just hours ago. They're coming after people who came here in search of a better life – people who are part of our own family. It has to stop.

But also what kind of country do you want to live in? A country where the president can jail his political opponents? A country where apparently there are people above the law? Or where government is used as a weapon against adversaries? I just was sending messages to Tish James and sending her a lot of love tonight, and all of us will send that as well.

But in her words, not only will she not bow or break, neither will New York, not bow, and we will not break. We stand together with Tish James, let's bring it home everybody. We are there for our sister Tish James. Let me bring up another leader of this community. Someone who's fighting every single day in Washington, D.C. for us. Someone who's standing up and saying “no, and hell no. We will not break, we will not bend.” And that man is representative of this area, Our Congressman Dan Goldman.