Black Castle Productions’ Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done Brings ’90s Teen Terror to Screamfest NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Castle Productions’ retro horror-thriller Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done is set to screen at Screamfest NOLA on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. CT at The Broad Theater in New Orleans. The highly anticipated screening marks a special homecoming for Executive Producer and Casting Director Havilah Malone, a Kenner, Louisiana native, who will attend alongside the film's Director PJ Germain for interviews and appearances throughout the festival weekend.

Set in the 1990s, Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done follows best friends Aaron and Keith as they crash the last graduation party of the summer. What begins as a night of reckless fun unravels into a deadly confrontation when a simple game exposes long-buried guilt and emotional truths.

The film stars Brady Gentry (Ganymede) and Bix Krieger (V/H/S Beyond), with a retro-inspired original score by Tangelene Bolton (Freaky Tales, Unseen, Warrior Nun). Produced by Sabrina Cooper and Jonathan James of Black Castle Productions, the short combines the raw angst of 1990s teen cinema with the tension of a modern psychological thriller.

“It’s a story about what we hide from each other—and ourselves—when we’re desperate to fit in,” said director PJ Germain. “The ’90s were a cultural pressure cooker for young men, and this film rips the lid off.”

As Executive Producer and Casting Director, Havilah Malone worked on creative development and led the casting process, emphasizing authenticity and chemistry. “This film has been years in the making, and I made it a priority to personally review every casting submission to ensure we found the right balance of truth and emotion in every performance,” said Malone. “Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done is more than a horror story—it’s about the chaos that ensues when we ignore our humanity.”

Following its Los Angeles premiere at Screamfest LA Horror Film Festival earlier this month and a Best Short Thriller nomination at Nightmares Film Festival, Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done continues its festival circuit in New Orleans. The film has also been selected for HorrOrigins Film Festival, Shocktoberfest, and Smodcastle Horrorfest, underscoring its momentum in the independent horror scene.

Screening Details:

Screamfest NOLA – “Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done”

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – 3:45 p.m. CT

The Broad Theater, 636 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA

Tickets: https://screamfestla.com/nola/2025/film/worst-thing-youve-ever-done

Awards Ceremony:

Sunday, November 2, 2025 – 9:00 p.m. CT (Location TBA)

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rA8dIDU03w8

More Info: www.worstthingmovie.com

ABOUT HAVILAH MALONE

Havilah Malone is a four-time best-selling author, award-winning actress, spoken word artist, and executive producer on a mission to inspire over two billion lives. A former Ms. Louisiana Universal, Malone has appeared in Barry, Insecure, NCIS: New Orleans, and multiple Super Bowl commercials. Her spoken word album Proof of What’s Possible is currently under Grammy® consideration. Follow: @havilahmalone | YouTube: Havilah Malone | IMDB: Havilah Malone

ABOUT BLACK CASTLE PRODUCTIONS

Founded by Sabrina Cooper and Jonathan James, Black Castle Productions is a Los Angeles–based production company dedicated to creating bold, genre-forward storytelling with a provocative edge.

ABOUT SCREAMFEST NOLA

Screamfest NOLA, the sister festival of Screamfest Los Angeles, brings four nights of horror premieres, short films, and Halloween celebrations to The Broad Theater from October 30 – November 2, 2025. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier genre festivals, Screamfest is often called “the Sundance of Horror.”

Festival Info: screamfestla.com/screamfest-nola

