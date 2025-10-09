Havilah Malone’s 'I'm In Love' to Screen at Micheaux Festival as 'Proof of What’s Possible' Invites Grammy Consideration

Havilah Malone's "I'm In Love" Short Film to Screen at Micheaux Film Festival Havilah Malone's 'Proof of What's Possible' Spoken Word Album Enters First Round Grammy Voting Havilah Malone's "I'm In Love" wins International Acclaim and Is Chosen as an Official Selection at Micheaux Film Festival

Havilah Malone Earns International Acclaim with Award-Winning Short Film ‘I’m In Love’ and Critically Recognized Spoken Word Album 'Proof of What's Possible'

‘I’m In Love’ and Proof of What’s Possible are celebrations of courage, creativity, and the power of authentic expression. I hope they inspire others to see their own potential and live boldly.”” — Havilah Malone, Best-Selling Author, Poet and Filmmaker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning actress, four-time best-selling author, and internationally recognized storyteller Havilah Malone will present her premiere short film, I’m In Love, at the Micheaux Film Festival in Los Angeles (October 23–26, 2025). The film will screen as part of the “To the Root of It” film block on October 24 at 4:30 PM at the Culver Theater in Culver City. Inspired by the first track of her spoken word album 'Proof of What’s Possible,' the award-winning short weaves a cinematic narrative of love, self-discovery, and emotional truth, bringing her poetic storytelling to life on screen. Guided by a hypnotic voice and a mysterious map, the film traces one woman's journey between the ache of longing and the power of liberation, one intimate reveal at a time.

'Proof of What’s Possible' is currently under Grammy consideration in two categories: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album and Best Album Cover, marking a significant milestone in Malone’s multifaceted career. The album combines vulnerability and empowerment through compelling spoken word narratives, complementing the themes explored in I’m In Love with a unique synergy between her music and film work.

“Every story I tell—through film, books, or poetry—is a reflection of what’s possible when we embrace our truth," expressed Malone. "‘I’m In Love’ and Proof of What’s Possible are celebrations of courage, creativity, and the power of authentic expression. I hope they inspire others to see their own potential and live boldly.”

The short film has already received international recognition, including The Filmic Brilliance Award at the NEW WBC Women in Entertainment Conference and selections at festivals across France, Greece, and the UK. In addition, Malone was recently honored with a Certificate of Recognition from the California State Legislature for her cultural and community contributions. With accomplishments spanning film, literature, and spoken word, Malone continues to inspire audiences worldwide, using her art to champion courage, self-love, and creative authenticity.

Known for her memorable roles in HBO’s Barry, Insecure, and NCIS: New Orleans, as well as national commercial campaigns for Macy’s, Purina, and Best Buy, Malone continues to expand her reach both on-screen and behind the camera. With a career dedicated to authentic storytelling and empowering global audiences, she exemplifies the power of transforming personal experiences into art that inspires change.

Tickets to attend the screening of I’m In Love at the Micheaux Film Festival on October 24 can be purchased online at MicheauxFilmFest.com

About Havilah Malone

Havilah Malone is an award-winning actress, four-time best-selling author, spoken word artist, and executive producer. Her work has been featured on FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS, and in top publications including The Huffington Post. Malone holds professional certifications in NLP, Silva Method, and as a Certified Instructor for the Napoleon Hill Foundation. Her personal and professional mantra — Be Proof of What’s Possible — guides her mission to inspire millions to live boldly, embrace their potential, and create extraordinary lives.

Stream and Download 'Proof of What's Possible' Album: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/havilahmalone/proof-of-whats-possible

Follow Havilah Malone on Instagram: http://instagram.com/havilahmalone

Be Proof of What's Possible

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.