AG Rayfield Delivers Win for Oregon Consumers in Online Retail Case

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced a multistate consumer protection win against the parent company of several popular online fashion brands accused of tricking shoppers into costly memberships and making it difficult to cancel. TFG Holding, Inc. is an online clothing retailer that offers shoes, clothing, and accessories across several brands, including JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids. The $1 million settlement holds the company accountable and returns money directly to Oregonians who were unfairly charged.

“This is a victory for Oregonians who were misled and overcharged,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “When companies use fine print and dark-pattern tactics to squeeze money out of customers, they’re not just breaking the law — they’re breaking trust. We’re making it clear: we will step in when companies cross that line.”

The settlement requires the company to end deceptive marketing and billing practices, clearly disclose costs and recurring charges, and make it easy for customers to cancel online — no more hidden hoops or impossible-to-find cancel buttons. Dozens of Oregonians will receive direct refunds averaging more than $2,000 each.

Attorney General Rayfield emphasized that while this case involved a single company, it reflects a broader problem.

“We’re seeing more online retailers use subscription traps and manipulative designs to make people spend more than they intended,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “This outcome sends a clear message: Whether you’re a global brand or a small online business, you don’t get to build profits on deception.”

Consumers who believe that they may have a claim against JustFab, Shoe Dazzle or FabKids can email help@consumeroregon.gov and we can provide you with additional information about how to make a claim.