Handwriting Under the Microscope: OSCE Training Enhances Ukrainian Forensic Document Analysis

The signature looks real, but is it? Forensic document experts know that even the slightest hesitation in a pen stroke, or the smallest ink variation, can reveal a false identity. The OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in co-operation with the State Forensic Science Bureau of Latvia (SFSB), delivered a specialized training on forensic handwriting examination for forensic document experts from the Main Forensic Center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) from 21 to 23 October in Riga.

The training, hosted at the SFSB laboratory, focused on advanced handwriting and signature examination techniques in accordance with the Best Practice Manual from the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes. The participants learned how to recognize subtle signs of forgery, including disguised handwriting, simulated signatures, and unnatural pen movements often seen in altered or counterfeit documents such as passports and border permits.

They also learned how to use scientific handwriting analysis to confirm whether a signature is genuine or forged, an important skill for frontline border security efforts. At border crossing points, individuals whose identity is in doubt may be asked to sign their name so officers can use these analysis techniques to compare the live signature with the one in the passport. This basic practice can help detect potential imposters before documents are sent for deeper forensic examination.

The Latvian experts taught participants about how subtle features such as pen pressure, letter connections, writing speed, and flow can reveal whether a signature is genuine, imitated, or disguised. Using specialized tools like microscopes, infrared lighting, and digital analysis software, they practiced spotting signs of tampering that are often invisible to the naked eye.

Participants also studied how external factors, such as stress, illness, writing surfaces, or the type of pen, can influence handwriting. They were trained to distinguish between natural variations in a person’s writing and suspicious signs of fraud, such as traced or photocopied signatures.

The training course was an important part of preparing participants for completing their national certification exams in forensic examination of handwriting This certification ensures border security officers have the requisite skills and knowledge to effectively and independently carry out forensic handwriting examinations.

The training course was part of an ongoing extrabudgetary project supporting the OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in reducing illegal border crossings by using a fake or stolen identity. This project is funded by the United States.