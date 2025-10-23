OSCE Head Visits Canton 10 and Una-Sana Canton, Discusses Governance, Anti-Corruption, and Reconciliation

Bihać, 23 October 2025 - The Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, conducted a two-day visit to Canton 10 and Una-Sana Canton, meeting with various political leaders, local government officials, civil society actors, and community representatives. The visit reinforced the Mission’s commitment to supporting good governance, democratic processes, the rule of law, human rights, and trust-building efforts across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ambassador Holtzapple began his visit in Livno with a meeting with Canton 10 Prime Minister Ivan Vukadin, where they discussed advancing firearms legislation aligned with international standards, enhancing transparency in concession laws, and advancing the operationalization of the Anti-Corruption Office. The two leaders also touched upon preparations for the 2026 elections, including measures to strengthen electoral integrity, and political co-operation within the canton.

In Glamoč, the Ambassador met with Mayor Nebojša Radivojiša to acknowledge the municipality’s ongoing co-operation with the Mission including the joint CoE-EU-OSCE-UN “Možemo Bolje” initiative. Discussions emphasized inclusive local governance, strong inter-communal relations, and the importance of adequate staffing at the Social Welfare Centre to ensure effective service delivery.

During a meeting in Glamoč with local educational, cultural, social and civil society representatives, Ambassador Holtzapple commended their active role in the aforementioned “Možemo Bolje” trust-building initiative and reaffirmed the Mission’s support for inclusive local development and civic participation in this mixed community.

In Bihać, Ambassador Holtzapple congratulated Prime Minister Mustafa Ružnić on his recent appointment and discussed key government priorities, including anti-corruption efforts and the status of the draft Law on Asset Declaration. He met with Mayor Elvedin Sedić to discuss local governance challenges such as environmental protection of the Una River, sustainable development, and social service delivery as well as the lack of basic living conditions of returnees in areas around Bihać.

The Ambassador also met with Adela Tabaković, Head of the USC Anti-Corruption Office, to reaffirm strong support for the Office’s independence and professionalism, focusing on implementation of the anti-corruption measures and legislation at the cantonal level.

Further, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Vahidin Omanović and Mevludin Rahmanović of the Centre for Peacebuilding (CIM) in Sanski Most to discuss the critical, on-going human rights, youth empowerment, and dialogue initiatives. The conversation included exploring ways to strengthen transitional justice efforts in BiH.

At the meeting with the cross-entity association Mountaineers Without Prejudice at Kanjon Mountain House, the Ambassador praised their work in building and strengthening bridges across entity lines and reiterated the Mission’s commitment to continued co-operation.

During the visit, Ambassador Holtzapple met with the teams of Radio Livno and RTV Sana, reaffirming the Mission’s strong commitment to media freedom and support for professional journalism.

The productive dialogues paved the way for continued co-operation on environmental protection, social service delivery, and trust-building initiatives. The visit underscored the Mission’s commitment to supporting transparent, accountable institutions and fostering reconciliation and stability across Bosnia and Herzegovina.