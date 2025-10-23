Update No. 1: Search efforts continue for missing Middlebury College student Lia Smith

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Search efforts continue for missing Middlebury College student Lia Smith

MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025) — Search efforts continue Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, for missing Middlebury College student Lia Smith.

Thursday morning, a comprehensive search began of multiple locations in and around Middlebury. Participating agencies in the search include the Middlebury Police Department, the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, game wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, representatives from various Addison County law-enforcement agencies, North Country Search Dogs, New Hope Search and Rescue, and members of the public including the Middlebury College community.

Lia, a 21-year-old from Woodside, California, has not been located. She is last known to have been seen on campus Friday night, Oct 17, and was reported missing Sunday, Oct. 19.

Members of the Middlebury Police Department, Vermont State Police and Middlebury College will be available to speak about the ongoing search efforts with members of the media at 3 p.m. today at the Middlebury Police Department, 1 Lucius Shaw Lane.

Investigators continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist in this case call the police or leave an anonymous tip online.

***Initial news release, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025***

At the request of the Middlebury Police Department, the Vermont State Police will activate its Search and Rescue Team and other resources to join the ongoing search for missing Middlebury College student Lia Smith, 21, of California.

The first full-scale search involving the VSP team will take place Thursday, Oct. 23. In addition, the state police’s Victim Services Unit is working closely with Lia’s family. Meanwhile, efforts led by the Middlebury Police Department to locate Lia are continuing.

To date, MPD has conducted numerous aerial searches using unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones, coupled with focused ground searches. A larger-scale search was conducted Wednesday, Oct. 22, of wooded areas on and adjacent to the Middlebury College campus. At the request of MPD, college staff continue to search all campus facilities.

Wednesday’s ground search was conducted by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Middlebury Fire Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from the Swanton Sector.

The investigation into Lia’s disappearance is active and ongoing. The Middlebury Police Department is receiving assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including VSP, the New York State Police, and the FBI.

Anyone with information about Lia or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191or submit an online tip at www.middleburypolice.org. People also can call the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven at 802-388-4919 or send an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. The Vermont State Police and Middlebury Police Department will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

