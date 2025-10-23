Williston Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1008250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2025 / 0859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Road, Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order

ACCUSED: David L. Locke

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a violation of a stalking order. Investigation revealed that David L. Locke (40) of Cambridge violated an active stalking order and an active set of court ordered conditions of release. He was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division on October 24, 2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.