Williston Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1008250
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 22, 2025 / 0859 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Road, Town of Cambridge
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order
ACCUSED: David L. Locke
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a violation of a stalking order. Investigation revealed that David L. Locke (40) of Cambridge violated an active stalking order and an active set of court ordered conditions of release. He was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division on October 24, 2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
