Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,130 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1008250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2025 / 0859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Road, Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order

 

ACCUSED: David L. Locke                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a violation of a stalking order. Investigation revealed that David L. Locke (40) of Cambridge violated an active stalking order and an active set of court ordered conditions of release. He was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division on October 24, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2025 / 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a 

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Stalking Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more