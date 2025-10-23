WVDEP awards $45,000 in FY2026 Covered Electronic Devices Recycling Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), under its Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), has approved nine applicants for Fiscal Year 2026 Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grants. A total of $45,000 has been awarded to counties and municipalities across the state to support electronic waste collection and recycling programs.







Established in 2008, the CED Program requires manufacturers to register their brands with the state, with collected fees used to fund local recycling initiatives. These grants help communities conduct collection events, expand recycling services, and divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream, reducing environmental impacts.





The FY2026 CED Recycling Grant awardees include:





Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Mingo County Commission: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority: $6,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services and a legal ad in support of a CED collection event.





Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Randolph County Commission: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services for a countywide CED collection event.





Roane County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000

To fund e-cycling contractor services and labor for the county’s continuous CED collection program.





For a list of approved manufacturers offering free consumer take-back programs, visit the West Virginia Materials Recycling Directory on the WVDEP website

