27,000 REALTORS® Secure a Competitive Edge as LIBOR and KCM Announce Industry Flagship Partnership

LIBOR leads way as first association among peers nationwide to partner with Keeping Current Matters, bringing this proven, turnkey marketing benefit to members

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Island Board of REALTORS® (LIBOR), the nation’s fifth-largest REALTORassociation, today announced a flagship partnership with Keeping Current Matters (KCM), making LIBOR the first association in the nation to offer its members KCM’s foundational market insights and a curated version of its client-ready marketing platform as a built-in member benefit.Through this groundbreaking collaboration, more than 27,000 LIBOR members will soon receive access to KCM’s proven, turnkey marketing tools—previously available only through individual or brokerage subscription—empowering REALTORSto communicate with confidence, strengthen client relationships, and grow their businesses.“Equipping REALTORSwith resources that give them a competitive edge is central to our mission,” said Doreen Spagnuolo, CEO of LIBOR. “By making KCM’s platform available to every member, we’re empowering REALTORSto provide consumers with credible market insights while strengthening their business and client relationships.”Member Benefits:Once launched, every LIBOR REALTORwill receive a co-branded KCM membership that includes:• Articles, infographics, and social graphics to attract new clients and stay top-of-mind;• Automated content publishing for a consistent, professional presence on social media; and• Training and guidance designed to make it easy for REALTORSto apply insights in real conversations with clients.Each resource will be co-branded with LIBOR and the individual REALTOR, reinforcing both the member’s professional expertise and their association affiliation. Members who want even more customization and advanced features will also have the option to upgrade to KCM’s full platform at special LIBOR member pricing.“KCM is proud to expand our longstanding relationship with LIBOR, one of the nation’s largest and most respected REALTORassociations,” said David Childers, President of KCM. “For over a decade, we’ve partnered with LIBOR to support REALTORSon Long Island. This next step will ensure every member has the insights and tools they need to guide clients through today’s fast-changing market.”Together, LIBOR and KCM are setting a new benchmark for how REALTORassociations can empower their members—delivering real-time housing insights and ready-to-use marketing tools as a core member benefit.About Long Island Board of REALTORS(LIBOR)Long Island Board of REALTORS, Inc. (LIBOR) is a not-for-profit trade association representing more than 27,000 members across Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties. As New York’s largest local REALTORtrade association, LIBOR empowers members with industry-leading services, tools, and advocacy while also offering concierge-level support tailored to their needs. From market analyses to legal information through its Member Legal Support Center, LIBOR is committed to driving members’ success every step of the way. Learn more at lirealtor.com.About Keeping Current Matters (KCM)Keeping Current Matters (KCM) provides real estate professionals with trusted housing insights and customizable marketing content. By turning complex market data into clear, actionable messages, KCM helps REALTORSbuild trust, attract business, and close more transactions. Learn more at keepingcurrentmatters.com.

