Samson Properties and Keeping Current Matters Partner to Equip 6,300+ Agents With Market Insights and Tools for Growth

Just Announced - New Partnership between Samson Properties and Keeping Current Matters

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samson Properties , the largest independently owned real estate brokerage in the DC Metro area, today announced a strategic partnership with Keeping Current Matters (KCM), the leading provider of real estate market insights and an all-in-one marketing system.Through this collaboration , more than 6,300 Samson agents in 43 offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Florida, will now receive sponsored access to Keeping Current Matters' trusted housing insights and marketing platform—helping agents simplify the market for clients, strengthen trust, and fuel business growth.Keeping Current Matters believes that the educated agent wins in today’s changing real estate environment. Since 2008, Keeping Current Matters has empowered more than 135,000 agents nationwide with insights and tools to guide their clients with confidence. This partnership reflects Samson Properties’ long-standing commitment to putting agents first by equipping them with the best resources to thrive in any market.“Samson Properties has always been built around the success of our Realtors,” said Donny Samson, Chief Executive Officer of Samson Properties. “By providing our agents with direct access to Keeping Current Matters’ market insights and ready-to-use content, we’re giving them a powerful way to communicate with confidence, deepen client relationships, and elevate their businesses.”Through this partnership, every Samson agent will receive a Samson-sponsored KCM membership at no cost. The membership includes agent-branded blogs and social graphics, RealTalk scripts with recording ability, and personalized marketing tools that can be customized with each agent’s branding.Agents who want to expand their toolkit can also unlock additional Keeping Current Matters’ solutions at exclusive partner pricing—ensuring long-term value and growth opportunities—while the core sponsored membership guarantees every Samson agent immediate access to these powerful insights and tools.“At Keeping Current Matters, our mission is to empower real estate professionals with the knowledge and resources to confidently guide their clients,” said David Childers, President of Keeping Current Matters. “Partnering with Samson Properties, one of the nation’s largest independent brokerages, means more Realtors will have the insights they need to clearly explain today’s housing market, build stronger client relationships, and redefine how brokerages empower agents to succeed in today’s market.”This collaboration builds on Samson Properties’ record of growth and success, including achieving the #1 ranking in the DMV for total sales transactions earlier this year. Together, Samson Properties and Keeping Current Matters are setting a new standard for how brokerages can equip their agents to succeed in a fast-changing real estate market.________________________________________About Samson PropertiesEstablished in 1986, Samson Properties is regarded as the most REALTOR-friendly brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region. With over 6,300 agents, 43 offices and licenses in VA, MD, DC, WV, PA, DE, and FL, the independent real estate brokerage firm is the largest in the DC Metro area and ranked 7th largest in the nation. Samson Properties is an innovative, 100% commission brokerage that allows REALTORSto be their own brand. Led by an executive team with an average of 30+ years of industry experience, Samson Properties offers an empowering and supportive atmosphere. It is a company created by REALTORSfor REALTORS. For more information, visit SamsonProperties.net.About Keeping Current MattersKeeping Current Matters (KCM) provides real estate professionals with trusted market insights and customizable content in an effective marketing platform to communicate with clients. By turning complex housing data into clear, actionable messages, Keeping Current Matters empowers agents to build trust, attract new business, and close more transactions. Learn more at keepingcurrentmatters.com.

