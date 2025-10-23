Tether RE Real Estate Agent Safety Platform

MetroTex Association of REALTORS® introduces Tether RE as New Member Safety Benefit addressing safety concerns for agents at open houses.

Tether RE provides real protection where it matters most, During showings and during open houses, our goal is simple: help agents serve their clients with confidence and return home safely.” — Johnny Mowad, 2025 President, MetroTex Association of REALTORS®.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MetroTex Association of REALTORStoday announced the launch of Tether RE as a sponsored member benefit for all MetroTex members. Tether RE is a safety and productivity platform designed specifically for real estate professionals, providing continuous protection and operational support in the field.“Tether RE reflects our commitment to give every member peace of mind and real protection where it matters most,” said Johnny Mowad, 2025 President, MetroTex Association of REALTORS. “During showings and during open houses, our goal is simple: help agents serve their clients with confidence and return home safely.”Tether RE provides a comprehensive set of capabilities, including 24/7 live safety monitoring during showings, open houses, and client meetings; SOS alerts and proximity safety timers that initiate assistance if a member does not check out on time; impact and struggle detection that recognizes falls or sudden movement and escalates appropriately; and field productivity tools such as turn by turn navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management features.MetroTex members who wish to activate this benefit should contact their association administrative team for registration details and onboarding guidance.About MetroTex Association of REALTORSThe MetroTex Association of REALTORSis one of the largest REALTORassociations in Texas, serving real estate professionals through advocacy, education, and industry leadership. MetroTex equips members with resources that enhance professionalism and protect consumers across North Texas.Learn more at- MEMBER ACCESSTether RE is a safety and productivity platform for real estate professionals. The platform combines continuous live safety monitoring with field-ready tools such as proximity timers, SOS alerts, navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management. For more information, visit www.TetherRE.com Media ContactBill Head, MetroTex Association of REALTORSbill.head@metrotex.com

Tether RE Agent Safety Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.