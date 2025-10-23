MetroTex Association of REALTORS® Introduces Tether RE as New Member Safety Benefit
MetroTex Association of REALTORS® introduces Tether RE as New Member Safety Benefit addressing safety concerns for agents at open houses.
“Tether RE reflects our commitment to give every member peace of mind and real protection where it matters most,” said Johnny Mowad, 2025 President, MetroTex Association of REALTORS®. “During showings and during open houses, our goal is simple: help agents serve their clients with confidence and return home safely.”
Tether RE provides a comprehensive set of capabilities, including 24/7 live safety monitoring during showings, open houses, and client meetings; SOS alerts and proximity safety timers that initiate assistance if a member does not check out on time; impact and struggle detection that recognizes falls or sudden movement and escalates appropriately; and field productivity tools such as turn by turn navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management features.
MEMBER ACCESS
MetroTex members who wish to activate this benefit should contact their association administrative team for registration details and onboarding guidance.
About MetroTex Association of REALTORS®
The MetroTex Association of REALTORS® is one of the largest REALTOR® associations in Texas, serving real estate professionals through advocacy, education, and industry leadership. MetroTex equips members with resources that enhance professionalism and protect consumers across North Texas.
Learn more at- MEMBER ACCESS
Tether RE is a safety and productivity platform for real estate professionals. The platform combines continuous live safety monitoring with field-ready tools such as proximity timers, SOS alerts, navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management. For more information, visit www.TetherRE.com.
Media Contact
Bill Head, MetroTex Association of REALTORS®
bill.head@metrotex.com
Scott Martin
Tether RE LLC
+1 208-595-5229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Tether RE Agent Safety Platform
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.