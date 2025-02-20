Collin County Area Realtors® CCAR Prioritizes Agent Safety with Tether RE Partnership

Providing our members with Tether RE’s innovative safety tools will help to empower them to work confidently and securely in the field” — Jennifer Parker, CCAR President

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collin County Area Realtors(CCAR) is raising the bar for REALTORsafety in Texas by offering Tether RE as a new member benefit for its agents. Tether RE is a platform dedicated to enhancing the safety of real estate professionals. This collaboration aims to provide CCAR members with tools designed to protect agents at every stage of the real estate transaction, reflecting CCAR’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its community.“Agent safety has always been a top priority for us, and this partnership will help to ensure that our agents are protected from the initial contact with clients to the final closing. Providing our members with Tether RE’s innovative safety tools will help to empower them to work confidently and securely in the field,” said Jennifer Parker, CCAR President.Vanessa Martin, Co-Founder of Tether RE, At Tether RE, stated “Our mission is to ensure every real estate agent feels safe and supported in the field. We are thrilled to partner with CCAR to provide their agents with 24/7 live safety monitoring, giving them the confidence to focus on their business while knowing they are protected at every stage of the transaction. REALTORsafety is our top priority, and we’re proud to bring this game-changing technology to CCAR members.”About Collin County Area RealtorsCollin County Area REALTORS(CCAR) is the leading source for professional and reliable real estate information in North Texas. Affiliated with the Texas REALTORSand the National Association of REALTORS, CCAR strives to provide its members with the tools they need to remain successful and to be safe. Today, Collin County Area REALTORSis the fifth largest real estate association in Texas, serving more than 10,500 REALTORand Affiliate members.About Tether RETether RE delivers a comprehensive safety platform tailored to real estate professionals. It offers 24/7 live safety monitoring for real-time support during showings and client interactions, along with client background checks to ensure safer engagements. Key features include discreet SOS Alerts, enabling agents to quickly notify emergency contacts or authorities, and Proximity Safety Timers that automatically track showing schedules. The platform also includes Impact/Struggle Detection, which senses sudden movements or impacts and sends immediate alerts, providing agents with an added layer of protection.For more information about this partnership and the tools available to CCAR members, visit https://www.ccar.net/

