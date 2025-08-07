Insider Perks Debuts First AI Phone‑Call Agent for Campground Bookings, Fully Integrated with Campspot

Verde Ranch RV Resort is first to go live, giving guests instant reservations and concierge service 24/7.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insider Perks, the outdoor‑hospitality technology leader, today launched the world’s first AI Phone‑Call Agent able to answer every guest question and complete a full campsite reservation—end‑to‑end—via a real‑time Campspot integration.

The agent converses naturally, gathers guest details, checks live availability, describes site amenities, routes payment through Campspot’s PCI‑compliant engine, and emails confirmation in seconds. It fluently handles English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin and 35 other languages.

Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona—operated by CRR Hospitality—is the inaugural adopter.

“After‑hours callers used to reach voicemail,” said Mike Harrison, COO of CRR Hospitality. “Now they’re greeted immediately, have questions answered, and complete a reservation in the same conversation. Our team arrives each morning to confirmed bookings, not missed opportunities.”

“Voice remains a primary channel for campgrounds,” added Brian Searl, Founder & CEO of Insider Perks. “By finishing the reservation start‑to‑finish, our AI Phone‑Call Agent converts phone traffic into revenue and guest delight around the clock. Later this year, we’ll roll out change‑and‑cancel capabilities plus intelligent upsell prompts—keeping guests in control while driving incremental revenue for parks.”

-> Key Features at Launch

24/7 Multilingual Support – 29+ languages.

Complete Reservation Workflow – Availability lookup, guest data capture, secure payment and confirmation email.

Concierge Recommendations – Local attraction and dining suggestions tailored to length of stay.

Secure Payments – All card data processed through Campspot’s PCI‑compliant platform.

Roadmap – Upcoming releases will enable reservation changes, cancellations and intelligent upsell prompts.

Campground owners reclaim staff hours, guests enjoy immediate, human‑like assistance, and satisfaction scores rise thanks to consistent, accurate answers.

-> Pricing & Availability

The AI Phone‑Call Agent is available to properties subscribed to CampVantage, Insider Perks’ AI platform, at $0.75 per minute (billed to the second). CampVantage memberships start at $99 per month.

Parks interested in piloting the AI Phone‑Call Agent can request a demo at https://meet.insiderperks.com/meetings/brian-searl.

-> About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is the outdoor‑hospitality leader in AI marketing, blockchain bookings, robotics‑powered operations and digital‑worker technology. The company’s CampVantage platform helps campgrounds, RV resorts and glamping destinations grow revenue, streamline operations and elevate guest experience.

