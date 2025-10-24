Matthew Titcombe selected to serve as an Assessment Guidance Committee Member on The Cyber AB's C3PAO Advisory Council

Ascend Cyber Matthew A. Titcombe, LCCA, PI, CISSP, President

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Titcombe, the president of Ascend Cyber LLC, was selected on October 23, 2025, to serve as an Assessment Guidance Committee Member on The Cyber AB's C3PAO Advisory Council.This committee is critical to the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ("CMMC") ecosystem as it will shape the guidance used by CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organizations ("C3PAO") and their CMMC Certified Assessors ("CCA") when conducting Certification Assessments of organizations in the Defense Industrial Base ("DIB"). The committee will also review and approve submissions by the External Service Providers ("ESP") sub-committee."I am honored to serve on the Assessment Guidance Committee. This is a critical time with CMMC Certification Assessments just getting underway, and I hope to bring a pragmatic perspective," Mr. Titcombe shared. "There are a slew of complicated issues before the committee that are critical and affecting the ecosystem. I appreciate the trust Mr. Scott Singer, C3PAO Advisory Council Chair, Mr. Robert McVay, Assessment Guidance Committee Chair, and Mr. John Shamasko, Vice-Chair, have extended in making me a committee member."Mr. Titcombe was selected for his experience working with the DIB since 2016 and his involvement with The Cyber AB since 2019. Mr. Titcombe served on the original Standards Working Group, which drafted the CMMC Assessment Guides that the Department of Defense leveraged for the CMMC program. As CCA #17, he led Ascend Cyber to become the 13th Authorized C3PAO in 2022 and has supported companies across all sectors in preparing for and obtaining their certification.

