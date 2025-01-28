Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Comprehensive CMMC Support

Fathom Cyber Logo for Peak InfoSec

With DoD's program underway, Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber announce a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive CMMC services to Defense Industry firms.

This partnership enables us to offer unparalleled support to organizations at every stage of their CMMC journey, including reducing their risk when getting certified by a C3PAO.” — James Goepel, CEO, Fathom Cyber

NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak InfoSec , a leading CMMC C3PAO (Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization), and Fathom Cyber , a premier cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at securing our nation by helping companies that participate in the Department of Defense (“DoD”) supply chain to meet their requirements under DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC”) program.Through this collaboration, Peak InfoSec will conduct formal CMMC assessments for organizations seeking certification, while Fathom Cyber will provide comprehensive consulting services to help businesses prepare for assessments, develop tailored compliance programs, and ensure ongoing security posture improvements.BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN CMMC PREPARATION AND ASSESSMENTCMMC is a critical framework for ensuring controlled unclassified information (“CUI”) is safeguarded by those in the defense industrial base (“DIB”) and the broader defense supply chain. Safeguarding CUI is increasingly becoming a mandate for contractors working with federal agencies, including DoD. The partnership between Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber combines deep expertise in both CMMC assessment and cybersecurity compliance, ensuring that businesses are fully prepared for successful certification.- Peak InfoSec, as a C3PAO, will perform the official CMMC assessments to determine an organization’s compliance with the required maturity levels and issue Letters of Attestation of compliance with NIST SP 800-171 and other cybersecurity frameworks.- Fathom Cyber will guide clients through the process of meeting CMMC requirements, offering consulting services for cybersecurity strategy, program development, and remediation planning, ensuring businesses are fully ready for assessment. Fathom Cyber will also serve as an expert witness for organizations or individuals that experience a cybersecurity incident.“We’re excited to work with Fathom Cyber to provide a holistic approach to CMMC compliance,” said Matthew Titcombe, CEO of Peak InfoSec. “By combining our expertise in conducting assessments with Fathom Cyber’s strength in preparing businesses for certification, we can ensure that our clients not only meet the CMMC requirements but do so efficiently and effectively. This also reduces their business risk when they come to us for certification.”FOSTERING SUCCESS IN THE CMMC JOURNEYThrough this partnership, organizations will benefit from a streamlined CMMC experience, from initial planning and preparation to the final assessment and beyond. Fathom Cyber’s team will assist clients in identifying security gaps, implementing necessary controls, and establishing a robust cybersecurity program that aligns with CMMC requirements. Peak InfoSec will provide a thorough, objective assessment to validate the implementation and effectiveness of those controls.“This partnership enables us to offer unparalleled support to organizations at every stage of their CMMC journey, including reducing their risk when getting certified by a C3PAO,” said James Goepel, CEO of Fathom Cyber. “Our mission is to enhance our national security by ensuring that companies not only meet regulatory requirements but also are building structured, governed information security programs that enhance their resilience. Peak InfoSec’s expertise in conducting CMMC assessments complements our services, helping validate that the hard work and investments our clients are making meet or exceed their legal and regulatory requirements.”ABOUT PEAK INFOSECPeak InfoSec is a leading CMMC C3PAO, providing certified assessment services to organizations within the DoD’s supply chain. As a trusted partner, Peak InfoSec helps organizations navigate the complexities of CMMC assessments, providing clear guidance and objective assessments to ensure compliance with the highest security standards.For more information, visit https://PeakInfoSec.com ABOUT FATHOM CYBERFathom Cyber is a cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm specializing in helping organizations prepare for CMMC assessments, create tailored compliance programs, and implement effective cybersecurity practices. With a team of experts in risk management and compliance, Fathom Cyber provides end-to-end support to ensure that clients achieve and maintain CMMC certification.For more information, visit https://FathomCyber.com MEDIA CONTACTPeak InfoSecMatthew TitcombeCEO(352) 575-9737CMMC.Services@PeakInfoSec.comFathom CyberJames GoepelCEO215-648-1950CMMCHelp@FathomCyber.com

