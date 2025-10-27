Remtec Engages EOX Sales to Represent Its Advanced Ceramic Circuit Capabilities in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.

Brian Buyea, Presiden - Remtec Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics Remtec technology is designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remtec Incorporated -- a leading U.S. provider of ceramic-based packaging, assemblies, substrates, and components applied across the electronics industry – today announced a new sales partnership with EOX Sales , a well-established manufacturers’ representative firm serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States.The partnership combines EOX Sales’ deep expertise and strong customer relationships across the electronics industry with Remtec’s advanced ceramic circuit board capabilities , which help the company’s customers overcome thermal, performance, and form-factor/packaging challenges across countless applications in defense, RF/microwave, automotive, energy, medtech, and semiconductor manufacturing applications.For EOX Sales, Remtec adds an innovative new product category to the firm’s word-class line card of suppliers across the electronics ecosystem. Remtec, on other hand, is able to expand the company’s geographic reach, business development opportunities, and ability to further build relationships with customers with locations throughout EOX’s footprint.“We are excited to partner with a highly respected firm like EOX Sales,” said Remtec President, Brian Buyea. “Their technical expertise, reputation for exceptional customer support, and strong regional presence will help us deliver greater value and faster response to customers in key growth markets for Remtec – including automotive, wireless, defense, and optoelectronics.”For its part, EOX Sales expressed excitement about representing Remtec’s unique ceramic technology toolkit to its existing and future customer base.“Remtec’s ceramic circuit board technology is a perfect complement to our existing product lines,” added Cheryl Celebi, Managing Partner/Sales Engineer, EOX Sales. “We see tremendous potential in bringing their skill set with high-power/thermal management solutions, form factor advantages, and other electrical performance advantages associated with ceramic to our engineers. Many of our customers are pushing the limits of power density and dense packaging, so this will be good news for them.”Parties interested in working with Remtec and EOX Sales are encouraged to visit their respective website, then reach out to the EOX team to initiate a conversation, schedule a capabilities presentation, or “lunch and learn” focused on the advantages, uses, and application of ceramic circuits, substrates, and packaging in their electronic system design.About RemtecFounded in 1990 and today operating out of a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility in Canton, MA – Remtec Incorporated is an ISO 9001:2015 certified and RoHS and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Remtec is also a member of the Printed Circuit Board Association of America (PCBAA), a consortium of U.S.-based companies that support and advocates for U.S. domestic electronics production and related supply chains. Learn more about Remtec at www.remtec.com About EOX SalesFounded in 2000, EOX Sales ( www.eoxsales.com ) is a manufacturers’ representative firm specializing in electronic components, systems, and technologies. Serving customers across the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, EOX combines deep industry knowledge with strong engineering support to help manufacturers expand their market presence and connect with top-tier OEMs and contract manufacturers in high-growth markets, such as RF & microwave and fiber optics.

Remtec capabilities video (2025)

