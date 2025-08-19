Remtec Crosses Mid-point for Workforce Development Effort Funded by Massachusetts Workforce Training Fund Program

Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics Brian Buyea, President & CEO, Remtec Remtec secures workforce development grant from MA

Remtec has reached the mid-point of its workforce development effort, funded by grants received through Massachusetts’ Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP).

As more and more major companies in the U.S. are looking here at home for high-quality electronics production, we intend to be the first call they make, thanks to upskilling efforts like this.” — Brian Buyea, President & CEO

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remtec announced today that it has reached the mid-point milestone in its extensive workforce development effort, funded by grants received through Massachusetts’ Workforce Training Fund Program ( WTFP ). The Canton, MA-based developer of highly specialized micro-electronic circuits, substrates, packaging, and other solutions received $175,000 in total in calendar year 2024 to enhance the skills of its workforce and help ensure Remtec has a competitive edge in the marketplace.“Since these are public tax dollars returning back into the Massachusetts economy in the form of targeted grants, we felt obliged to report in on how we’re progressing in putting those dollars to work,” said Remtec’s president and CEO. “As more and more major companies in the U.S. are looking here at home for high-quality electronics production, we intend to be the first call they make, thanks to upskilling efforts like this.”In this, Buyea was referring to the current trend – called “onshoring” – to migrate electronics manufacturing bask to the U.S from abroad. It is this trend (along with technology drivers like AI, unmanned vehicles, wireless, and clean energy) that is behind Remtec’s recent investments in its facilities, processes, and people. Last year’s opening of its newly renovated facility in Canton is one example; developing and nurturing employee skills to meet the demands of their blue-chip defense, medical, and other sectors’ needs is very much another.To make the second goal manifest, Remtec partnered with the consulting firm Hamilton Cornell Associates to conduct a needs assessment and to help create an employee skills and growth plan. The consultants then assisted Remtec in securing state grant funding to help offset the cost of what has been an ambitious training and education program.“We are very fortunate in Massachusetts to have a robust public private employee development program that helps businesses like Remtec invest in their employees,” said Douglas McCaig, Managing Director of Hamilton Cornell Associates. “In this case, Remtec has been able to receive funding that has targeted Technical and Computer skills, Leadership skills, Sales, and Project Management as well as skills to promote higher production output and better quality.”He added, “The great thing about this program is that it promotes real world ‘learn by doing’ skills that are readily applicable to the business and its needs. The Remtec group has been great to work with and have made remarkable improvements in what was already a great company.”Buyea also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the Commonwealth and its current administration, headed by Governor Maura Healey, for seeing the value in investing in the local workforce. It’s a common refrain for him, as a vocal supporter of government investments like the Federal CHIPS & Science Act (2022) and the Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act (H.R. 3249) currently working its way through the U.S. Congress.“This is exactly the kind of partnership we need more of—private employers working alongside public agencies and workforce experts to ensure America has the talent to lead in high-tech manufacturing once again,” said Buyea. “Thanks to the WTFP grant, the hard work and guidance of WTFP managers like Abby Corsn-Ascher and Tom Hooper, and the deep expertise of Hamilton-Cornell -- our team has already completed several key training modules that are directly improving our operational performance and product quality.”At the end of the day, Buyea concluded, “what we sell is the skill and know-how of our dedicated employees. This training program has helped us deliver on our commitment to our customers.”About RemtecBased in Canton, MA, Remtec provides complex, high-performance ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers within demanding industrial sectors, including RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Learn more at www.remtec.com About Hamilton-CornellHamilton-Cornell is a leading provider of workforce development consulting and customized training programs, with a focus on technical and advanced manufacturing sectors. Based in Massachusetts, the firm partners with employers to unlock the full potential of their teams through hands-on, results-oriented training solutions. Learn more at www.hamiltoncornell.com

