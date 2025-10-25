Vicinia Expands Digital Twin Platform with Asset & People Intelligence for Smarter, Connected Operations

New Asset & People Intelligence Suite uses digital twin and IoT analytics to deliver live visibility across campuses, hospital, cities, and workplaces.

Digital twins are powerful when they include what’s happening inside the space — not just the walls and floorplans.” — Farshad Lahouti, CEO of Vicinia

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicinia.io , a leader in digital twin and spatial intelligence solutions, announces the expansion of its platform with an enhanced Asset & People Intelligence Suite. This new release empowers organizations to achieve real-time asset tracking, people tracing, and operational visibility across campuses, workplaces, healthcare systems, and municipalities.As modern facilities become more complex, organizations are demanding smarter ways to manage assets, understand people movement, and optimize building performance. Vicinia’s platform transforms static maps into interactive digital twins — dynamic, data-connected environments that reveal how assets and individuals move, interact, and shape operational outcomes.Real-World Scenarios Driving InnovationAt a major university campus, facilities staff struggled to keep track of thousands of shared lab devices and classroom tools. Without a unified asset management system, misplaced equipment and redundant orders quietly increased annual costs. By using Vicinia’s digital twin platform, every item now appears on a real-time asset map — showing what’s in use, what’s idle, and even where maintenance is needed.In a corporate innovation hub, safety teams needed a faster way to locate employees during building drills and equipment checks. Vicinia’s people tracing technology and IoT sensors provided immediate insight into occupancy and movement patterns — reducing search times and improving emergency response.And in a city cultural complex, operators faced unpredictable visitor flow and congestion. Vicinia’s spatial intelligence dashboard visualized crowd movement, helping planners adjust signage and traffic paths on the fly to improve guest experience and accessibility.These stories reveal a shared challenge across industries: the need for connected intelligence that unites people, places, and assets through live data.By combining real-time asset intelligence with people movement analytics, Vicinia is helping organizations run safer, more efficient, and more connected operations.Turning Data Into ActionThe new suite integrates seamlessly with Vicinia’s wayfinding, tours, parking, and workspace solutions, creating a unified operational overview. Using IoT sensors, BLE tags, and predictive analytics, Vicinia enables teams to:• Track assets and people in real time across multi-building or multi-site facilities.• Identify bottlenecks, dwell times, and utilization trends for smarter planning.• Receive automated alerts for occupancy, maintenance, capacity, and safety compliance.• Improve resource allocation and sustainability through data-driven insights.Invitation to PilotVicinia is currently expanding its pilot program and invites enterprises, campuses, and city partners to experience firsthand how Asset & People Intelligence can transform operations.Organizations interested in participating can request a live demo or pilot evaluation at Vicinia Pilots Page The Future of Connected EnvironmentsVicinia reinforces its mission to connect people, places, and things through digital twin technology — transforming the built environment into a living network of actionable intelligence.

