Vicinia.io Redefines Visitor Engagement with Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Powered by Digital Twins

From campuses to city districts, Vicinia.io transforms visitor engagement with digital twin-powered self-guided and virtual tour experiences.

Everything starts with the digital twin — it’s the foundation that makes true self-guided and virtual tour experiences possible.” — Dr. Farshad Lahouti, CEO

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicinia , a leader in digital twin and spatial engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its Virtual Space Experience — a transformative way for campuses, cultural venues, tourism destinations, and properties of any size to deliver immersive self-guided tours and virtual tours faster than ever before.The process begins with Vicinia’s advanced digital twin technology. Once spaces are captured and digitalized, the result is a precise, interactive map that becomes the foundation for every experience. With this foundation in place, properties can deploy a full-featured tour in as little as 30 days.Meeting Market DemandAudiences today expect experiences that are independent, immersive, and accessible — both on-site and online.Self-Guided Demand – Visitors increasingly want to explore at their own pace, without relying on printed maps, staff, or scheduled tours. Self-guided mobile and digital experiences are shown to boost visitor satisfaction by up to 35%, while also making spaces more inclusive for multilingual and diverse audiences. For museums, campuses, and city districts, self-guided tours enhance accessibility, reduce operational strain, and deliver deeper, more personalized engagement.Virtual Demand – Remote audiences still expect a rich preview experience. Research shows that 73% of travelers are more likely to book after engaging with a virtual tour, and the global virtual tourism market is projected to reach $24 billion by 2027. For institutions and attractions, virtual tours build awareness, drive bookings, and increase membership conversions.While virtual tours — whether simple or complex — are already available in the market, self-guided tours are where Vicinia sets a new standard. By building on its digital twin infrastructure, Vicinia.io enables mixed indoor–outdoor wayfinding that is fully ADA-compliant and layered with indoor positioning and navigation support. These elements are essential for creating truly effective self-guided experiences — and they are what give Vicinia a noticeable advantage over alternatives.Two Experiences, One PlatformSelf-Guided Tours – Empower Visitors On-SiteThis is where Vicinia.io stands apart. With its ability to merge digital twins, ADA-compliant wayfinding, and navigation across both indoor and outdoor spaces, Vicinia delivers self-guided tours that adapt to each visitor. From museums to campuses, every visitor can unlock stories, media, and guidance directly from the map, enjoying a personalized and accessible experience — without relying on additional staff.Virtual Tours – Inspire & PreviewVirtual tours remain a powerful tool to reach remote audiences. They bring spaces to life with rich media such as 360° views, video storytelling, and immersive VR. Virtual tours inspire travelers, students, and guests to engage before they arrive, increasing awareness, bookings, and attendance.Multi-Format Storytelling with AR & VRVicinia’s platform supports a range of media to bring spaces to life in ways that matter for both accessibility and engagement:Audio Narration & Images – Enhance accessibility and support ADA compliance.Video & Slideshows – Deliver rich storytelling and behind-the-scenes perspectives.360° Views & Panoramas – Allow exploration across mixed indoor–outdoor environments.Augmented Reality (AR) – Layer information onto physical spaces for interactive, on-site self-guided tours.Virtual Reality (VR) – Provide fully immersive exploration for remote audiences or educational contexts.Smart Enhancements with AIWith optional AI features, Vicinia.io transforms tours into dynamic journeys:Provide instant translations and accessibility support.Offer contextual insights and background stories.Suggest personalized paths based on visitor interests.Deliver tour analytics, helping organizations understand visitor behavior, engagement patterns, and areas of interest to continuously improve experiences.With these capabilities, organizations can reach wider audiences, comply with accessibility standards, and deliver modern experiences that keep pace with today’s expectations.Built for Every Type of SpaceVicinia’s Virtual Space Experience helps organizations of all sizes:Universities & Schools – Remote campus previews, orientation, and donor showcases.Museums & Cultural Venues – Expand access to collections and archives.Corporate Campuses – Onboarding, investor tours, and security briefings.Hospitality & Tourism – Showcase rooms, amenities, and destinations globally.Attractions & Theme Parks – Let visitors preview rides and plan visits in advance.Municipalities & City Districts – Promote neighborhoods, events, and businesses.Real Estate – Offer interactive property walkthroughs with local context.A New Standard in Visitor Engagement“Everything starts with the digital twin,” said Dr. Farshad Lahouti, CEO of Vicinia.io. “From that foundation, we can layer in navigation, storytelling, and media to create both immersive virtual tours and powerful self-guided experiences. What once took months of development can now be delivered in just weeks — and scaled effortlessly.”Whether inspiring future students through a virtual preview or empowering museum visitors with self-guided storytelling, Vicinia.io bridges the gap between virtual exploration and real-world discovery.📩 Press Inquiries: pr@vicinia.io 🔗Learn more: https://vicinia.io/packages/virtual-tour-software/

