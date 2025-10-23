Synametrics Technologies Inc. Announces the Release of Xeams Version 9.9 – Now Featuring AI-Powered Spam Filtering

Xeams Synametrics Technologies Inc.

“Xeams 9.9 brings AI-powered spam filtering, smarter DMARC, and enhanced anti-virus for smarter, easier, next-gen email security.”

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc., a leading provider of secure email solutions, proudly announces the release of Xeams Version 9.9, marking a significant milestone in intelligent email protection. This latest version introduces AI-powered spam filtering , further strengthening Xeams’ position as a comprehensive and adaptive email security solution.Xeams continues to evolve as a versatile on-premise and cloud-based email security platform, protecting organizations from threats such as spam, phishing, ransomware, and data leakage. With artificial intelligence, Xeams delivers next-generation accuracy and adaptability to its filtering engine, ensuring precise threat detection while allowing legitimate emails to pass through seamlessly.The platform offers a full suite of capabilities, including junk mail filtering, real-time monitoring, automatic archiving, and high availability through clustering. Recent updates include end-to-end encryption , filtering of fraudulent PayPal receipts, improved handling of unsafe images, and the introduction of MTA-STS domain exceptions to enhance message delivery. Administrators also benefit from upgraded DMARC reports, which provide more precise visualization and actionable insights to identify unauthorized senders and strengthen domain reputation.Xeams integrates seamlessly with legacy devices and supports Single Sign-On via OAuth 2.0, enabling secure connections to identity providers such as Microsoft and Google. Usability enhancements include a customizable interface, optimized SPF validation, and improved reliability with Let’s Encrypt.The Email Campaign plugin allows administrators to send personalized, mail-merged messages with real-time tracking for opens, clicks, and bounces — making Xeams not only a powerful email security platform but also an intelligent communication tool.By combining adaptive AI intelligence with Xeams’ proven filtering framework, organizations benefit from unprecedented accuracy, faster response times, and reduced false positives. The result is cleaner inboxes, fewer interruptions, and stronger protection against email-borne attacks.Key Highlights of the New Release1. AI-Powered Spam Filtering:Xeams’ AI engine is fully integrated with its existing anti-spam framework, providing adaptive, intelligent threat detection tailored to Xeams’ architecture. Key capabilities include:- Adaptive Learning: Continuously evolves by learning from user interactions and organizational email patterns, automatically improving filtering accuracy without any manual rule creation or policy maintenance.- Cross-Tenant Intelligence: Utilizes insights from multiple Xeams installations to identify emerging spam, phishing, and malicious campaigns in real time, enhancing protection across organizations.- Sophisticated Threat Detection: Detects emails that bypass traditional checks such as SPF, DKIM, and DMARC but display subtle malicious indicators, including impersonation attempts, targeted phishing, or suspicious embedded content.- Seamless Integration: Works in tandem with Xeams’ traditional filtering methods, anti-virus engine, and content analysis to maximize protection across multiple detection layers.- Reduced Administrative Effort: Eliminates the need for manual tuning, rule writing, or policy updates, giving administrators more time to focus on critical tasks while maintaining clean inboxes.2. AI-Enhanced Anti-Virus Filtering: Detects malicious scripts embedded in uncommon file types, such as SVG images, by leveraging AI to analyze patterns and behaviors that indicate threats.3. DMARC Scoring and Validation:- Assigns dynamic scores to domains without DMARC records or misaligned SPF/DKIM configurations based on AI analysis of sending patterns.- Verifies DMARC alignment before sender filters are applied, preventing email forgery even for whitelisted addresses.- Includes a “Skip DMARC Alignment” option for trusted senders with misconfigured domains, while AI ensures that bypassed emails are still evaluated for suspicious behavior.4. Customizable Login Screen for SSO: Administrators can now modify the default login screen when using Single Sign-On, improving branding and user experience.5. Enhanced STARTTLS Control: Xeams now allows suppression of STARTTLS for specific IP addresses when receiving emails, providing more configuration flexibility for administrators.Xeams continues to deliver an all-in-one email management solution that combines advanced spam filtering, virus protection, encryption, and archiving, while ensuring privacy and full control through on-premises or hybrid deployment options.Download Xeams 9.9 today or explore the complete feature list at https://www.xeams.com/changelog.htm About Synametrics Technologies, Inc.Founded in 1997, Synametrics Technologies is a New Jersey-based software company dedicated to creating secure, reliable, and user-friendly solutions for data and email management. Its product line includes WinSQL, Xeams, Syncrify, and SynaMan—software designed to help organizations enhance security, productivity, and collaboration.

