Synametrics Technologies Inc. Announces Release of WinSQL Version 20 with AI Assistant Integration

AI-Powered Chatbot Brings Smarter Querying, Faster Insights, and Simplified Database Management to WinSQL Users

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc., a leading provider of software solutions for database management and enterprise productivity, today announced the release of WinSQL Version 20, introducing a groundbreaking AI Assistant that enhances the way developers, analysts, and business users interact with databases.The new AI-powered chatbot is designed to simplify SQL development, optimize performance, and accelerate learning for users of all skill levels. Integrated directly into WinSQL Professional, the assistant leverages leading AI providers such as Google Gemini (free tier available) and ChatGPT to deliver intelligent, real-time support.Users can take advantage of the AI Assistant in WinSQL V-20 in various ways.1) Natural Language to SQL: Convert plain English prompts into complex SQL queries instantly, making data accessible even to non-technical users. (e.g., “Show me the top 10 customers by total sales for the last quarter”).2) Automated Query Optimization: Receive performance-focused suggestions to refine queries, eliminate bottlenecks, and improve database efficiency.3) Error and Syntax Correction: Detect and fix query errors on the fly, reducing debugging time and ensuring accurate results.4) Explanations and Learning Support: Break down queries, stored procedures, and views into simple explanations for easier understanding and training.These are just a few examples; users may find many other ways to benefit from the AI assistant depending on their workflow and database environment.To address data privacy concerns, WinSQL 20 provides flexible schema-sharing options with its Schema Privacy dropdown:1) Exclude Schema – Prevents schema information from being sent to the AI provider.2) Include On-Demand Schema – Shares only the objects explicitly mentioned in prompts.3) Include Full Schema – Sends all available schema details for the most accurate results.“With Version 20, WinSQL is evolving from a developer’s tool into an intelligent assistant,” said the AI Assistance Team at Synametrics Technologies. “By integrating AI directly into the platform, we’re helping our users write better queries, optimize performance, and understand databases faster, all while giving them control over privacy.”AvailabilityWinSQL Version 20 with AI Assistant is available now for WinSQL Professional users. For more details, visit the Synamertics Version Log , and new users can download a free trial here About WinSQLWinSQL is a universal database client used by developers, DBAs, and business analysts to connect to a wide range of relational databases through ODBC. Over the years, it has evolved into a powerful tool for database management, offering:- Cross-Database Connectivity with virtually any ODBC-compliant system.- Schema and Data Browsing to explore database objects.- Data Import/Export across different platforms and formats.- Query Development Tools with syntax highlighting and result handling.- Database Migration Support with built-in comparison and migration utilities.- Scripting and Automation for batch jobs and repetitive tasks.- Enhanced Reporting from query results.- AI Assistant (new - Version 20) for smarter query building, optimization, and learning.About Synametrics Technologies Inc.Synametrics Technologies has been delivering innovative software solutions that simplify IT challenges for businesses worldwide. Its product portfolio includes WinSQL, Xeams (secure email server), Syncrify (private cloud backup), and SynaMan (remote file management). With thousands of customers across more than 60 countries, Synametrics continues to empower organizations with secure, reliable, and cost-effective tools.

