RCM&D and CorePLUS Partner to Launch Exclusive Cyber Insurance Program

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With cyber threats on the rise, having the right insurance and security solutions is critical to protecting your organization. RCM&D and CorePLUS are proud to announce a strategic partnership to offer an exclusive cyber insurance program designed to reward proactive cybersecurity practices with better coverage and potential cost savings.This program is available to any organization that utilizes CorePLUS’s cybersecurity solutions. By aligning robust security controls with tailored insurance offerings, the program aims to improve underwriting outcomes for participants and provide both protection and incentives, without unnecessary complexity.“I am excited that RCM&D and CorePLUS are joining forces to offer our mutual clients an exclusive cyber program that will protect their organizations and enhance the value of their insurance,” said Jim Mauser, Senior Vice President and Senior Risk Advisor at RCM&D.Perks of the Program• Rewards proactive cybersecurity controls and investments with more competitive insurance rates.• Greater potential premium savings with multiple security controls and services provided by CorePLUS.• Opportunity to add coverage enhancements.• Provides access to additional risk management services that are available through the exclusive cyber insurer program.“We’re thrilled to partner with RCM&D to bring an unprecedented level of value to our clients,” said Jay Lamb, CEO of CorePLUS. “By combining our +MITIGATE Managed Security Service Platform with RCM&D’s industry-leading cyber insurance solutions, we’re helping businesses turn proactive security into measurable financial advantage—reducing both their cyber risk exposure and the cost of insuring it. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to protecting organizations through security-first innovation and compliant outcomes.”About RCM&DRCM&D is ranked among the top independent insurance advisory firms in the United States. Our teams provide strategic consulting and tailored solutions in risk management, insurance and employee benefits. Leveraging more than 140 years of experience, we partner with you to identify and mitigate your unique risks.About CorePLUSCorePLUS is a Security-First technology company delivering network management, cybersecurity, and SaaS solutions that seamlessly bridge the digital and physical worlds. Through its integrated data management and monitoring platform, CorePLUS empowers organizations to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen resilience, and achieve compliant outcomes across complex environments.Serving the medical, automotive, education, and hospitality sectors, CorePLUS combines advanced security intelligence with real-time visibility to help clients protect critical assets, optimize performance, and meet industry and regulatory requirements with confidence.

