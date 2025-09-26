CorePLUS Technologies +MITIGATE Expands Cybersecurity Platform with Integration of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform

CorePLUS Technologies integrates Halcyon AI Anti-Ransomware with DXP into +MITIGATE, delivering early warning, real-time defense, and resilience.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CorePLUS Technologies, a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced the integration of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform into its +MITIGATE solution. A key capability of the platform is Halcyon Data Exfiltration Protection (DXP), which provides early warning and real-time defense against ransomware-initiated data theft. This enhancement strengthens the company’s ability to monitor, protect, and validate security across the full digital ecosystem from edge devices to enterprise compliance frameworks.The Halcyon Platform delivers anti-ransomware protection powered by AI and behavioral analytics, with DXP as a built-in capability. DXP detects and disrupts ransomware in its earliest stages while preventing data theft, the foundation of today’s double extortion attacks. Acting as an early warning indicator, the platform helps organizations stop ransomware before encryption and extortion can occur.. By continuously analyzing behaviors rather than relying solely on known signatures, +MITIGATE customers gain a powerful layer of proactive protection against both known and emerging threats.“Cyber threats are evolving daily, and organizations need an integrated approach that is both proactive and resilient,” said Jay Lamb, CEO at CorePLUS Technologies. “By adding Halcyon AI-powered Anti-Ransomware Platform, including its DXP capability, we’re giving our clients advanced protection that not only stops threats but ensures operations can continue securely and with confidence.”The CorePLUS Technologies +MITIGATE platform provides comprehensive visibility and control across critical security domains, including:• Edge Device Monitoring & Protection – Securing endpoints, IoT, and mobile environments.• Network Vulnerability Management – Identifying and remediating weaknesses before they can be exploited.• Database & Service Monitoring – Ensuring uptime and safeguarding sensitive data.• Firewall Hardening – Reinforcing perimeter defenses.• Compliance Validation & Monitoring – Streamlining adherence to PCI DSS, HIPAA, CMMC, GDPR, and other global standards.With the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform and its built-in DXP capability joining the CorePLUS Technologies +MITIGATE ecosystem, organizations gain early warning, rapid response, and adaptive recovery that safeguard operations against the most advanced ransomware adversaries.For more information on CorePLUS Technologies +MITIGATE enhanced security platform and how it helps businesses stay ahead of cyber threats, visit www.coreplus.net/mitigate/

