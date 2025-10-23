Surf-fur Reinvents Warmth: The Only Breathable Waterproof Parka Built for Serious Water Athletes

Surf-fur Waterparka is built with proprietary breathable technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly two decades, Surf-fur has set the standard in high-performance water sports gear, pioneering apparel that protects water athletes from the dangers of cold exposure. Today, the company reaffirms its leadership with The Original Waterparka- the only breathable, waterproof, windproof- all in one dive and swim parka on the market specifically engineered to restore and maintain core body temperature after exposure to cold and wet environments.

Unlike imitators, the Surf-fur Waterparka is built with proprietary breathable technology that allows vapor to escape through the waterproof barrier keeping athletes dry, warm, and comfortable. It is the only parka made from 100% recycled plastic fleece, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Surf-fur’s founders, as well as all the employee, live the life as divers, surfers, and boaters who know what it means to fight the wind on deck or shiver in a parking lot after a session.

“For years, athletes had to choose between being soaked by the rain or by their own sweat inside a non-breathable coat. We eliminated that compromise,” said Cynthia Issel, Chief Warming Officer at Surf-fur. “The Waterparka isn't a luxury; it’s a piece of safety gear invented to stop post-session shivers and protect the body’s core. When you combine that patented, breathable performance with our use of 100% recycled materials, you have a piece of gear built for the serious waterman or waterwoman.”

The design of the Waterparka is optimized for real-world application, featuring an extra-long length for on-the-go privacy (doubling as a changing robe), a built-in neck warmer, and hidden ‘Zen’ slit pockets for quick, discreet access. The durability of the fabric, coupled with its odor and stain resistance, ensures the parka withstands the rigors of surfing, swimming, diving expeditions, camping, tri-athlons, dogwalking or anytime you find yourself in the elements. Surf-fur remains the go-to gear for professionals and ocean adventurers who demand uncompromising performance.



Surf-fur Waterparka Key Facts

Category Defining: The original Windproof, Waterproof, and Breathable parka, essential for Core Body Temperature Regulation..

Sustainable Material: Constructed from 100% Recycled Polyester Fleece, turning plastic waste into high-performance gear.

Longevity: Fabric is designed for extreme durability, resisting odors and stains, and is machine washable as long as you use detergent that has no oils.

Versatility: Used by surfers, divers, swimmers, triathletes, and military personnel worldwide.

About Surf-fur

Based in San Diego and Hawaii, Surf-fur pioneered the dive and swim parka industry with the launch of The Original Waterparka. Surf-fur is a globally recognized brand that empowers adventurers, water sportsmen, and special forces with innovative, functional gear, while fostering environmental stewardship, supporting charitable causes, and inspiring a spirit of connection and adventure.

