Masterman's Unveils Enhanced Custom Branding Services

AUBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masterman's, a leading family-owned industrial and safety supply distributor, announced the expansion and renewed focus on its in-house screen printing and customization capabilities today. Designed to meet the unique branding and safety needs of high-demand industries, Masterman's provides businesses with high-quality, professional, and safety-compliant workwear.

The new focus ensures that businesses operating in demanding sectors, including Construction, DPW, Landscaping, Mechanical Contractors, Manufacturing, Food Processing and packaging, Oil and gas / Energy, and Utilities, can effortlessly outfit their entire workforce with branded gear, especially high-visibility and specialized safety apparel.

Masterman's differentiates itself in the market through a robust commitment to its business clients:

One-Stop Shop for Workplace Safety: As a full-line industrial and safety supplier, Masterman's not only customizes gear but ensures every product meets strict compliance and performance standards, making it the single source for protective equipment and professional branding.

Personalized Service & Negotiated Pricing: Masterman's understands the scale and budget requirements of industrial clients. It offers Volume Pricing and Negotiated Pricing models, coupled with a dedicated, personalized service team that handles complex orders and ensures consistency across large-scale projects.

Customization & Branding Services: The in-house operation provides precision Customization and branding Services on everything from high-visibility vests and jackets to standard T-shirts and hoodies, utilizing expert screen printing and embroidery.



Expert Support & Product Guidance: Masterman's extensive product knowledge benefits clients. The team provides Expert Support and product Guidance to help businesses choose the correct garments and materials to withstand tough workplace conditions while maintaining brand integrity.

“In industrial environments, a uniform is more than just branding; it's a critical piece of safety equipment,” said Guy Paupaw, Director of Marketing at Masterman's. “Our enhanced services ensure that our clients across construction, utilities, and manufacturing not only look professional but are also fully compliant and protected. We are uniquely positioned to offer unmatched quality, speed, and competitive pricing that large industrial clients require to manage their team's apparel needs efficiently.”

Masterman's is committed to delivering quick turnaround times and flawless execution on every order, whether a small batch of branded headwear or a bulk order of high-visibility outerwear.

About Masterman's

Masterman's is a family-owned and operated safety and industrial supply distributor based in Auburn, Massachusetts. Since 1961, the company has focused on the safety and well-being of its customers, building strong, lasting relationships through exceptional service and a comprehensive product line that includes workwear, protective equipment, tools, and custom branding services.



