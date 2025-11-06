Hi Vis Kings: Leading Provider of High-Visibility Workwear for All Sizes

MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi Vis Kings, a subsidiary of Masterman's, a family-owned company established in 1961, is a premier distributor of high-visibility safety apparel. Hi Vis Kings' commitment to safety, comfort, and durability is evident in its comprehensive range of ANSI-compliant workwear tailored for men and women across various industries.

Wide Range of Products

Hi Vis Kings provides an extensive selection of high-visibility clothing, including safety jackets, parkas, Safety sweatshirts, pullovers, vests, flame-resistant (FR) clothing, rain gear and Safety pants . Designed to meet the unique needs of workers in construction, transportation, utilities, and other sectors, these garments ensure visibility and protection in diverse work environments.

Customization Services

Understanding the importance of brand identity, Hi Vis Kings offers customization options for work gear. Customers can personalize their apparel to reflect their company's logo and colors, promoting a professional image while maintaining safety standards.

Customer-Centric Approach

The company prides itself on its customer service, with sales and support staff averaging over 12 years of experience. This expertise helps them assist customers in selecting the ideal products for their specific needs.

Commitment to Quality and Compliance

Hi Vis Kings ensures that the majority of its products meet rigorous safety standards, including compliance with ANSI, NFPA, and ASTM regulations. This dedication ensures that customers receive high-quality workwear that meets industry safety standards. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality workwear that ensures safety without compromising on comfort,” said Guy Paupaw, Director of Marketing, Hi Vis Kings.

For more information about Hi Vis Kings and to browse its full range of high-visibility workwear, visit www.hiviskings.com.

About Hi Vis Kings

Hi Vis Kings operates from a 100,000 square foot distribution facility, stocking over 25,000 SKUs. This extensive inventory allows the company to ship most orders on the same day, providing timely service to its customers.

