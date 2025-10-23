Zoning Commission Approves New Zoning for Downtown Boston

The Boston Zoning Commission approved comprehensive zoning updates for Downtown Boston for the first time in more than 30 years. This new zoning strengthens protections for Downtown’s historic and cultural assets, streamlines the conversion of old office buildings, and enables the essential housing and mixed-use density that Downtown needs to grow as a vibrant and more inclusive neighborhood.

“This updated zoning brings predictability and historic protections to the downtown core, encouraging new housing and investment to continue revitalizing Downtown,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As post-pandemic challenges impact downtowns across the country, this new zoning will help Boston spur new housing, eliminate zoning hurdles for businesses, support more office-to-residential conversions, and infuse new vitality in this important neighborhood and commercial core.”

“When PLAN: Downtown was relaunched in 2022, it required a renewed vision to respond to our post-pandemic reality, in which many people began working remotely, and foot traffic had steeply declined,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “Together with our Office to Residential Conversion program, this new zoning, which builds directly off of our planning work, will maximize our options to reinvest in Downtown and create the vitality that is critical to its long-term success. A thriving, reimagined Downtown from a financial district, to a mixed-use neighborhood with more residents, and a new mix of businesses, is positive for our entire City and the region at large."

The zoning meaningfully prioritizes the ability to build new housing and mixed-use development across Downtown in response to the ongoing housing shortage, enabling increased density at the core of Boston’s transit network where it can best be supported. Residential uses are now legal throughout the new zoning districts, whereas large hotel, lab, and office uses will require further zoning approval. Also in support of housing growth, the zoning requires that any new buildings of significant height in the Washington Street corridor (more than 200’) must be predominantly residential.

Building off of the success of the City’s Office to Residential Conversion program, the new zoning supports historic preservation by eliminating barriers to convert or adapt existing buildings, and also provides extensive design guidelines to ensure sensitivity and preservation of historic areas. Importantly, the updates also reinforce the need for any new development to comply with State Shadow Regulations, adding formal references to the state laws that protect the Boston Common and Public Garden from new shadow impacts.

The zoning also eliminates outdated and prohibitive land-use restrictions to encourage new and diverse businesses like coffee houses, bakeries, fitness studios, and entertainment uses to thrive, fill empty storefronts, and help drive foot traffic and activity Downtown.

“The adoption of new zoning for Downtown is a watershed moment in the neighborhood’s needed adaptation to the post-pandemic ‘new normal,’ and will usher in a transformative era of investment and improvement,” said President of the Downtown Boston Alliance Michael J. Nichols. “We commend Mayor Wu, Chief Kairos Shen, and the Planning Department staff for their steadfast commitment to a vision for our city’s Downtown that builds upon its role as a hub for commerce, history, and tourism by incorporating a housing-first approach that will catalyze lasting vibrancy.”

This new zoning originated through the PLAN: Downtown planning initiative which began in 2018, and continued until 2023, when it was approved by the BPDA Board.

