Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center For Severe Storm Threat

TEXAS, October 24 - October 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Activates Additional State Emergency Response Resources

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level III (Increased Readiness) as severe storms continue to threaten large portions of the state.

"In preparation of severe weather, I activated additional emergency response personnel and resources to protect Texans and support communities responding across the state," said Governor Abbott. "To ensure all necessary resources are quickly deployed, I also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center. Texans are strongly urged to monitor weather conditions and create an emergency plan to keep themselves and their families safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

According to the National Weather Service, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to continue pushing across the state from west to east, with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, possible tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding through the weekend. Widespread areas of the state could exceed 4 inches of rain, with some communities in North, East, and Southeast Texas facing rain totals exceeding 6 inches. Texans are urged to stay weather aware and monitor localized forecasts.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM requested that representatives from the following members of the Texas Emergency Management Council report to the SOC:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas National Guard

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Additionally, the Governor directed TDEM to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of the increasing storm risk. At Governor Abbott’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2) : Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue teams to assist with flood rescues

: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue teams to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) : Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments in responding to all hazards

: Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments in responding to all hazards Texas National Guard : High profile vehicles and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood response operations

: High profile vehicles and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood response operations Texas Division of Emergency Management : The State of Texas Incident Management Team and field personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and field personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety : Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of Transportation : Personnel monitoring road conditions

: Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

: Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Health and Human Services Commission : Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

: Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Yesterday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe storm impacts.

Texans are encouraged to finalize preparedness measures for severe weather, including creating an emergency plan, assembling a disaster supply kit, and monitoring local forecast information.

Texans can check road conditions at check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, access severe weather tips at TexasReady.gov, and find flood safety information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness resources are available at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.