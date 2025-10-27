Atlanta Realtor's New Platform Pits 280 Buyers Against Each Other, Guaranteeing Sellers Multiple Offers

New platform multipleoffersguaranteed.com allows sellers to solicit multiple cash offers, creative financing offers and traditional marketing offers at once.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The age of the single lowball cash offer is over. Multiple Offers Guaranteed™ (MOG) has launched a groundbreaking real estate service designed to eliminate the risk of accepting a single, non-competitive cash bid, transforming the fast, easy sales model into one that also ensures top market value.Founded by Patrick Peyer, an agent at Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta, Multiple Offers Guaranteed™ (MOG) directly connects sellers with a private network of over 280 vetted cash buyers and investors. Unlike traditional "iBuyer" or single cash-offer programs, MOG puts sellers' properties into a competitive bidding environment where buyers submit their highest and best offer simultaneously. This strategy creates true market competition, typically resulting in a significantly higher sale price for the seller without the hassle of traditional showings, staging, or repairs.The platform is designed to combine the speed and certainty of an as-is cash sale with the competitive pricing of the open market. Sellers simply submit their home through the MOG platform and receive multiple offers within seven days.“Sellers love the convenience of closing fast and selling as-is, but they’ve always had to sacrifice fair market value to get it,” said Patrick Peyer, Founder of MultipleOffersGuaranteed.Com “MOG closes that gap. We leverage a massive network of competing investors to ensure the seller gets the highest investor price possible, all while still getting the guidance of a trusted local advisor. We’re disrupting the cash-buying industry by turning a single, often low offer, into a competitive blind auction while still using the traditional listing methods for those looking for top market value.”The MOG system guarantees that sellers will receive multiple offers. If, in the rare event, a seller does not find an acceptable offer from the network, MOG provides a comprehensive traditional listing option to maximize market exposure, ensuring the seller’s goals are met. Buyers and investors also benefit from the system, gaining early, streamlined access to exclusive investment opportunities, reducing the red tape and wait time associated with traditional sales.MOG’s mission is to empower both sides of the deal with clarity, competition, and confidence, fundamentally redefining the standard for easy home sales.About Multiple Offers Guaranteed™ Multiple Offers Guaranteed™ (MOG) is a Georgia-based real estate platform connecting sellers, buyers, and accredited investors to create a faster, fairer home-selling experience. MOG is dedicated to ensuring sellers receive guaranteed multiple, competitive offers for their property, combining ease and top market value.Founder and Licensed Agent: Patrick Peyer | Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta | License # 266568Learn more at: www.MultipleOffersGuaranteed.com Media Contact Patrick Peyer | Founder Info@multipleoffersguaranteed.com (404) 784-7936

