Keller Williams Metro Atlanta Celebrates RED Day with Legacy Park Community Service Project
The Decatur Keller Williams associates will be volunteering at Legacy Park this year. Projects will include painting, building fences and more.DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keller Williams Metro Atlanta Celebrates RED Day with Legacy Park Community Service Project
Decatur, GA - Keller Williams Metro Atlanta is proud to announce their participation in this year's RED Day community service project. RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize, and Donate, is an annual event where Keller Williams associates around the world donate their time and resources to local projects and organizations.
This year, Keller Williams Metro Atlanta will be focusing their efforts on Legacy Park, a 33-acre park located in the heart of Decatur. The park features walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and a large pond for fishing and boating. Keller Williams Metro Atlanta associates will be donating their time and resources to help maintain and beautify this beloved community space.
Since its inception in 2009, RED Day has become a cornerstone of Keller Williams' culture and mission. To date, Keller Williams associates around the world have donated more than 750,000 hours of service to their communities.
"As members of the Decatur community for 20 years, we have always been committed to giving back on an individual agent level, as well as an office as a whole," said Sean Dammann, Team Leader at Keller Williams Metro Atlanta. "We believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful impact and help create a better future for everyone."
Keller Williams Metro Atlanta's participation in RED Day is just one example of the company's commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve. Through their ongoing philanthropic efforts, they are helping to create a brighter, more vibrant future for everyone.
About Keller Williams Metro Atlanta:
Keller Williams Metro Atlanta is a full-service real estate company with a focus on providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in the Atlanta area. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable agents, Keller Williams Metro Atlanta is committed to helping their clients achieve their real estate goals. For more information, visit www.kw.com.
Media Contract:
Sean Dammann
dammann@kw.com
404-384-7326
Patrick Peyer
Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta
+ +1 4047847936
email us here