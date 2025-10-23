Governor Kotek, Oregon Delegation to Depart on Trade Mission to South Korea, Japan

Portland, OR – This week, an Oregon delegation will depart for a trade mission to South Korea and Japan to promote the state’s economic strengths, deepen cultural ties, and expand opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism.

“Oregon’s prosperity is deeply tied to our connections across the Pacific,” Governor Kotek said. “As uncertainty grows in Washington D.C., it’s more important than ever for Oregon to stay focused, protect our interests, and strengthen the partnerships that help keep our economy strong. Our longstanding and emerging relationships in Asia are vital to Oregon’s future, helping us grow, innovate, and weather any storm. I will continue to monitor the situation at home while ensuring the business of the state moves forward.”

The Governor’s delegation includes First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, representatives from Business Oregon, the Port of Portland, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Travel Oregon, economic development organizations, and about a dozen Oregon small businesses exploring export opportunities in agriculture and advanced technology.

The Governor and delegation will leave Oregon October 23 and will return October 30.

“International trade isn’t just business in Oregon. It’s our way of life, and the backbone of our economy,” said Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to meet with our international partners, deepen our global connections, and bolster trade and travel for Oregon.”

“International travelers are essential to the traded sector—spending, on average, eight times more than domestic travelers nationally, staying longer and supporting Oregon jobs and businesses," said Todd Davidson, CEO Travel Oregon. "With the Asia Pacific region on track to become Oregon’s leading international market for visitor spending by 2029, and the multi-faceted economic value of travel extending well beyond direct visitor spending, we appreciate Governor Kotek’s attention to the travel and tourism industry during this important mission.”

“Maintaining Oregon’s relationships in Asia built over so many years is as important as creating new ones to leverage our state’s unique position along the Pacific Rim,” said Sophorn Cheang, Director of Business Oregon. “These relationships are built on trust, consistency, and showing up for each other as we pursue mutual prosperity. Oregon saw $34 billion in revenue come in from export sales last year, and we see growing investment from Japanese and Korean companies. Our goal is to position Oregon as the ideal location for global companies seeking to expand, offering a strategic gateway to the U.S. market, where innovation, talent, and opportunity converge. Our work this week will keep that momentum moving forward.”

"Japan and South Korea are important allies in Oregon's agricultural trade, ranking consistently among our top five partners. With Japan purchasing over $413.8 million and South Korea investing more than $345 million in Oregon goods, the growth potential is great," emphasized ODA Director Lisa Charpilloz Hanson. "Our delegation's mission during this visit is to unlock market access for our premium products—frozen berries, sweet cherries, hay, straw, seafood, and nursery products. Expanding our reach into these markets will not only strengthen Oregon's economy but also provide essential support to our family farms, which are the backbone of our agricultural industry."

Highlights of Trade Mission Agenda

Port of Portland & SM Line : Governor Kotek will meet with executives from SM Line to thank them for their continued investment in Oregon through their shipping operations at the Port of Portland.

: Governor Kotek will meet with executives from SM Line to thank them for their continued investment in Oregon through their shipping operations at the Port of Portland. Tourism Promotion : Governor Kotek will attend receptions in Seoul and Tokyo, with leading travel agencies to promote Oregon as a premier destination for Korean and Japanese travelers. Discussions will focus on culinary tourism, outdoor recreation, and sustainable travel experiences.

: Governor Kotek will attend receptions in Seoul and Tokyo, with leading travel agencies to promote Oregon as a premier destination for Korean and Japanese travelers. Discussions will focus on culinary tourism, outdoor recreation, and sustainable travel experiences. Business Investment : The Governor will meet with executives from Kanto Chemical, Meiji Yasuda (parent company of The Standard), and Toyota Tsusho (parent company of Radius Recycling) to support continued investment in Oregon and explore opportunities for expansion and job creation.

: The Governor will meet with executives from Kanto Chemical, Meiji Yasuda (parent company of The Standard), and Toyota Tsusho (parent company of Radius Recycling) to support continued investment in Oregon and explore opportunities for expansion and job creation. Air Service Development : Governor Kotek will meet with Korean Air and Delta Air Lines to advocate for the return of nonstop passenger service between Portland and Asia, a top priority for both the business community and tourism opportunities.

: Governor Kotek will meet with Korean Air and Delta Air Lines to advocate for the return of nonstop passenger service between Portland and Asia, a top priority for both the business community and tourism opportunities. Cultural Connections: The Governor will participate in “Friends of Oregon” receptions in both Seoul and Tokyo, celebrating Oregon’s longstanding cultural and economic ties with Korea and Japan.

For more information about programs and services available to Oregon small businesses seeking export opportunities, visit biz.oregon.gov.



###