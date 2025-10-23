Governor Kotek Announces Klamath County Circuit Court Vacancy

Portland, OR – Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Klamath County Circuit Court created by the upcoming resignation of Judge Alycia Edgeworth Kersey. The Governor thanked Judge Kersey for her dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Kersey’s resignation takes effect November 30, 2025.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The Governor fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. In addition, ORS 3.041(2) requires the vacancy to be filled by a person who is a resident of or has a principal office in the judicial district or an adjacent judicial district

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.



