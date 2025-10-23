Governor Kotek Announces Union County Justice Court Vacancy

Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy for the Union County Justice Court created by the upcoming resignation of Judge Rick Dall. The Governor thanked Judge Dall for his dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Dall’s resignation takes effect February 1, 2026.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The Governor fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 51.240 sets forth the qualifications for office. Applicants should review the statute to confirm their eligibility for appointment.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.



