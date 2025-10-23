Over $11.4M for Police Technology in Westchester County

Police agencies in Westchester County reported an 18 percent decrease in overall crime during the first four months of 2025 compared to the same time last year, the most current, comprehensive data available. In addition, gun violence has decreased by double-digits in Mount Vernon and Yonkers, the two communities in Westchester County that participate in the GIVE initiative, since Governor Hochul took office. Shooting incidents with injury have declined 42 percent, the number of individuals shot has decreased 46 percent, and three fewer individuals (4 vs. 7) have been killed.

A breakdown of index crime data reported by police agencies in Westchester County, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department, as well as shooting metrics reported by the Mount Vernon and Yonkers police departments is available online.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “As a proud Westchester County resident, I thank Governor Hochul for her record investment in law enforcement technology, which is making a real difference in communities here and across the state. By providing officers with the tools and training they need, we are strengthening local partnerships, improving public safety, and helping departments work smarter and more effectively. The results speak for themselves with fewer shootings, safer streets, and stronger collaboration across agencies.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership in supporting law enforcement and helping keep our communities safe. This investment of more than $11 million in Westchester will strengthen 33 of our local police agencies as part of a $127 million statewide effort to give law enforcement the modern tools they need to prevent crime, protect officers, and build stronger community trust. These record-level investments are delivering results, crime is down and Westchester is safer because of our shared commitment to public safety.”