Highlighting Record Subway Ridership in NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York City Transit Subway surpassed 4.5 million riders for two consecutive days this week, marking a post-pandemic ridership record. The Governor also highlighted that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) hit three billion taps on its contactless fare payment system.

“With significant progress in safety and reliability this year, it’s no surprise that we are breaking yet another ridership record on the subway,” Governor Hochul said. “To top it off, the increased convenience riders now have to tap and go is paying real dividends. Reaching major milestones for tap and go and daily ridership in the same week is the latest proof that the investments New York has made in mass transit are helping the lifeblood of New York City thrive.”

On Wednesday, October 22, 4.52 million customers rode the subway and on Thursday, October 23, that figure was 4.55 million riders. The previous record was set during the holiday shopping season on Dec. 12, 2024, which saw 4.53 million subway customers. This comes as the MTA hit three billion taps on its contactless fare payment system. The three billionth tapper was identified as Russell Levy of the Upper East Side who tapped into the subway system at the 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center BDFM station just after 12:00 p.m. This milestone follows the Authority’s recent completion of installing 980 OMNY card vending machines across all 472 subway stations in September, as it prepares to phase out the MetroCard. To date, 87 percent of all subway and bus trips are paid using the Tap and Ride technology.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Three billion taps is undeniable proof that New Yorkers are ready for a new era of fare payment. Tap and Ride, like the MetroCard did 30 years ago, opens the door to new discounts and promotions that will strengthen transit affordability — no speed arithmetic required.”

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “As the fastest, simplest, and most convenient way to pay your fare, tap-and-ride has been a game changer for Transit riders who’ve now chosen it as their payment method three billion times. And while bittersweet for some New Yorkers to bid farewell to the MetroCard, we strongly encourage riders to switch to the payment system of the future now to ensure a seamless transition.”

MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said, “Nearly 90 percent of riders made the switch and we’re ramping up efforts to reach the last 10 percent of holdouts. This includes opening more Customer Service Centers by the end of the year to provide riders more in-person opportunities in their neighborhoods to ask questions and address any concerns, and make the overall transition as smooth as possible.”

Three Billionth Tap and Ride Customer Russell Levy said, “This was definitely new for my day — wasn’t expecting this one. We use the subway every day, we use it multiple times and love to tap and use OMNY.”

In March, the Authority announced the last day of MetroCard sales will be December 31, 2025, with the acceptance of MetroCards ending in mid-2026. As the Authority moves forward to fully transition, it continues to grow its robust OMNY retail network currently at 2,700 locations – more than double the MetroCard partnering locations. While the Tap and Ride payment system doesn’t require an OMNY card and allows riders to pay fares directly with digital wallets and contactless bank cards, customers will find it twice as easy to purchase or reload an OMNY card.

Customers with questions about the Tap and Ride payment system can call 511 or the OMNY Call Center at 877-789-6669, chat with a live agent in the MTA app, or visit any of the 16 24/7 staffed Customer Service Centers (CSCs), which will expand to 14 more locations by the end of the year as announced last week.

By eliminating the sale of MetroCard and fully transitioning to one fare collection method, the MTA expects to save at least $20 million annually in costs related to MetroCard production and distribution; vending machine repairs; and cash collection and handling. Moving to a contactless payment also unlocks potential for new customer-friendly promotions and fare discounts.

Contactless System Simplifies Using the Transit System

The Tap and Ride technology has simplified using the NYC transit system through the fare-capping feature which has removed the guesswork on purchasing the most cost-efficient fare ticket. Unlike MetroCard, customers do not have to pre-pay to receive unlimited rides or forfeit what they don’t spend. The fare-capping feature, available to customers who use a digital wallet, a contactless debit/credit card or an OMNY card, makes transit more accessible by automatically providing free rides and leaving money in customers’ pockets.

Last month, the MTA Board approved a series of fare and ticket policy changes, which included expanding seven-day fare capping to express buses beginning next year. Express bus customers will pay no more than $67 a week for unlimited express bus, local bus, and subway rides in any 7-day period. After being introduced as a pilot program in 2022, OMNY seven-day fare-capping will also become permanent. The 7-day rolling fare cap, which allows customers to pay for 12 rides in a 7-day period and automatically ride free for the rest of the week with no pre-payment required.

Also included in last month’s announcement was news that OMNY charge and trip history are now available on OMNY.info, a recently added feature in response to customer feedback during the public comment period for the fare changes. Customers are now able to track their trips and associated charges on OMNY.info, along with their progress toward unlimited rides. By mid-2026, the MTA app will include all self-service tools available on OMNY.info.