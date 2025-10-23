Investing in HVCC's In-Demand Career Training

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $40 million investment in a new state-of-the-art workforce training facility, the Applied Technology Education Center, at Hudson Valley Community College. The 125,000-square-foot, $64 million facility is set to open in 2027 and will prepare New Yorkers for in-demand careers in applied technology and skilled trades fields, including building systems, automotive and transportation technologies, renewable energy and semiconductor manufacturing.

“We’re training New Yorkers in the jobs of the future — investing in an economy that lifts up communities in the Hudson Valley and beyond,” Governor Hochul said. “With billions of dollars in manufacturing coming to our state, it’s critical that we ensure the workforce is ready to meet this moment and move our state into a new era of innovation.”

Many applied technology and skilled trades industries are experiencing a severe shortage of qualified workers. With the construction of the Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC), Hudson Valley Community College will further help bolster a strong workforce pipeline to benefit both students and the companies who seek to hire them.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul’s strategic investments in workforce development are building the infrastructure to ensure that New York State has the skilled workers to meet the needs of growing industries with good-paying jobs. This state-of-the-art center at Hudson Valley Community College represents the latest step in our efforts and will provide training for high-demand jobs that will grow the state’s talent pipeline and strengthen our economy.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to support workforce development efforts that help New Yorkers secure great paying, in-demand careers of tomorrow. The new Applied Technology Education Center will play a pivotal role in feeding a critical workforce pipeline in the region that will help keep our economy moving forward.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “From the recent opening of the STEM Education Center in Malta to the future Applied Technology Education Center, Hudson Valley Community College is a leader in workforce development in the Capital Region. Our nation and state depend on skilled workers to maintain a thriving economy, and now, thanks to the $40 million investment secured by Governor Hochul, Hudson Valley Community College will expand to provide even more opportunities for graduates to succeed in these in-demand careers.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thanks to the strong support of Governor Hochul and state leaders, community colleges throughout the state are able to provide a world class education for New Yorkers to unleash their full potential. We are proud to support our community colleges in this essential effort, and we thank Governor Hochul for this investment in Hudson Valley Community College for it to be even better equipped to train the workforce of tomorrow.”

Hudson Valley Community College President Michael Brophy said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, SUNY Chancellor John King, Empire State Development and all of our state and local leaders for their historic investment and recognizing the importance of the Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC) to our students, workforce and economy. ATEC will train the next generation of applied technology and skilled trades workers to support industry expansion and New York State’s economic growth. It will also create greater opportunities for our dedicated faculty to support student learning and connect with under-resourced communities and teach the skills they need to fill the industry gaps with well-paid, family sustaining careers.”

ATEC will include specialized labs and classrooms with the latest tools, equipment, and technology to meet modern industry needs. The new building will replace aging structures on campus: Williams Hall, built in 1967, and Cogan Hall, built in 1984.

The college will begin construction this spring. In addition to the $40 million announced today, the campus received investment from the federal Economic Development Administration, Rensselaer County, and private sector partners and alumni donors.

Once completed, ATEC will enable Hudson Valley Community College to:

Increase applied technology/skilled trades program enrollment by 200 percent

Train up to 5,000 skilled technicians over the next decade

Expand existing programs and establish new ones to support emerging industries

Offer advanced certifications and non-credit workforce training programs to current industry professionals

Attract technical companies seeking a highly skilled workforce and industry resources

Hudson Valley Community College is a partner in the Center for Economic Growth’s (CEG) consortium for the One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP) program - one of three newly designated ON-RAMP centers eligible to receive up to $40 million in funding. The college’s new 125,000 sq. ft. Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC) will serve as a satellite training location for skilled trades education and career training when construction is complete in 2027. At ATEC, the college will support and grow workforce training programs, launch new industry-based training, assist in recruitment, grow apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities, connect students with wrap-around services, and develop and inform curriculum.

Today’s announcement complements Governor Hochul’s SUNY/CUNY Reconnect Program. Launched following passage of the FY26 Enacted Budget, SUNY and CUNY Reconnect now makes it possible for eligible adult students, ages 25-55, to pursue degrees in high-demand fields for free at all SUNY and CUNY community colleges. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with over 16,500 adult learners applying throughout the State.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “This is a tremendous investment by Governor Hochul and New York State, and I want to applaud Hudson Valley Community College as they embark on the construction of the Applied Technology Education Center – ATEC building. This facility is going to turbocharge our regional workforce development of skilled trades from construction to automotive to our burgeoning semiconductor industry and more. Last year, I secured $4 million from the Economic Development Administration for this project, and I cannot wait to see it being used to train the next generation of Capital Region workers.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This is a tremendous investment in Hudson Valley’s future. This funding will help ensure that HVCC students have the skills and resources needed to secure high-quality, good-paying jobs in high-demand fields. I am proud to deliver funding to our state’s community colleges every year and will continue to fight to create pathways to high-quality jobs.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Hudson Valley Community College continues to lead the charge in preparing Capital Region students for high-demand careers in growing local industries like renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, and automotive technology. For years, I’ve been proud to help deliver federal support for HVCC’s efforts — including through my ongoing efforts to secure $2 million in federal funding through the Community Project Funding process for the construction of a new Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Lab at the Applied Technology Education Center. Now, I’m thrilled to celebrate this groundbreaking investment in the ATEC program that underscores our shared commitment to creating opportunity for our students, bolstering our high-tech workforce pipeline, and strengthening the economic future of our region.”

State Senator Jake Ashby said, “This state investment is the culmination of years of bipartisan advocacy in the Senate and Assembly, the innovative vision of Hudson Valley's leadership team and the steadfast support of County Executive McLaughlin and SUNY officials. This is truly transformational. ATEC will create accessible, affordable pathways to rewarding careers in high-demand fields. It will ensure the Capital Region has the well-trained workforce we need to cement our position as a national leader in cutting edge manufacturing. It will generate billions of dollars in excellent wages, private sector investment and residual economic impact. I couldn't be more supportive of this program, and I'm grateful that the administration understands its importance.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for this significant investment in Hudson Valley Community College’s Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC). ATEC will be a state-of-the-art training center to address the significant need for employees who are trained in the skilled trades. We need to build this skill set in a new generation of workers and ATEC will not only address the growing demand but also will be on the cutting edge of technology and practices to ensure that those who complete the program have experience at the highest level of their fields. ATEC will create significant employment opportunities directly, but it will also lead to economic development and growth. I am a proud supporter of ATEC and appreciate the support of all of the partners who came together to bring this project to life.”

Capital Region Chamber and the Center for Economic Growth President and CEO Mark Eagan said, “Governor Hochul and New York State’s leaders have made a wise investment in ATEC that will yield a new generation of skilled workers to fill high-demand jobs and spur growth for years to come. On behalf of the thousands of businesses and organizations that make the Capital Region a more vibrant place to live and work, I share my great appreciation with the governor and Hudson Valley Community College for their vision and plan to enhance education and job training in the applied technologies and skilled trades fields. ATEC will allow the college to upskill the current workforce, expand current programming, create new short-term training options, and recruit new talent to industries essential to our business growth and economic infrastructure.”

Callanan Industries Campaign Committee Chair Don Fane said, “Having spent my career in the construction industry, I know firsthand that workforce demand is a critical issue facing all employers in the skilled trades, and the creation of ATEC will make a major difference for the industry's growth in our region. We’ve worked hard to secure the funds to make this vision a reality and are thankful for the generosity and support of our donors, partners, and friends, as well as this milestone investment from New York State.”